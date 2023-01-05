Good morning; sorry it's Monday — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: Céline Dion acolytes continue to go to bat for the Québécois treasure following her omission from Rolling Stone magazine's countdown of the "200 Greatest Singers of All Time," with a small cohort picketing outside the publisher's office with signs. The protestors might not succeed in getting Rolling Stone to edit their list but they're dangerously close to having the Streisand Effect renamed the Dion Dilemma.

