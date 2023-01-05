Read full article on original website
Air Canada Is Hiring A Bunch Of Sales & Service Agents For Its Aeroplan Program In Vancouver
Air Canada is hiring again, so if you've been looking for a new job that will allow you to score some sweet deals on flights in 2023, look no further. Plus, you don't even need a degree to qualify. The Canadian airline told Narcity they are looking to hire several...
A Low-Cost Airline Is Launching Cheap Flights Near Toronto & You Can Fly To Europe For $169
If you've been dreaming of a European getaway then you're in luck, because PLAY airline is launching near Toronto and you can book cheap flights for less than $200. You'll be able to fly from Hamilton to 26 European cities including Paris, Stockholm, London, and Dublin. Flight service officially begins on June 22, 2023.
6 Amazing Ontario Spots To Travel To From Toronto This Winter If You Don't Have A Car
You can hop aboard buses and trains and get whisked off to some of these winter wonderlands around the province. From small towns near the city to further-away destinations, these places are accessible by transit from Toronto. Stratford. Price: $35 + per adult. Address: Stratford, ON. Why You Need To...
Canada's Passport Is Among The Most Powerful In The World But Others Are Getting Stronger
What's the best passport for travel? Some, it turns out, give residents more when it comes to access. A new ranking of the world's strongest passports is out, and while Canada's ranked among some of the most powerful globally, other countries are getting even stronger. The 2023 edition of the...
Morning Brief: The Passenger Protection Debate, How To Make The Forbes List & More
Good morning; sorry it's Monday — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: Céline Dion acolytes continue to go to bat for the Québécois treasure following her omission from Rolling Stone magazine's countdown of the "200 Greatest Singers of All Time," with a small cohort picketing outside the publisher's office with signs. The protestors might not succeed in getting Rolling Stone to edit their list but they're dangerously close to having the Streisand Effect renamed the Dion Dilemma.
Canada Has Issued New Travel Advisories For These Countries & Here's What You Need To Know
If you're thinking of booking a trip, Canada recently issued multiple travel advisories that you should be aware of. The Government of Canada has updated multiple travel warnings for reasons including widespread violence, political situations and changing health conditions, and you'll definitely want to take note. Before you start planning...
Canada's Only Cave Slide Is On Vancouver Island & It Looks Totally Surreal (PHOTOS)
The longest, and only, cave slide in all of Canada is actually in B.C. and it looks like a seriously unique experience. These thrilling cave slides are nestled inside Horne Lake Caves Provincial Park on Vancouver Island and you'll want to add them to your bucket list, as soon as possible.
Taco Bell Will Be Launching 200 Restaurants Across 5 Provinces & There Are Big Plans Ahead
Good news for all the Taco Bell fans here in Canada. The US fast-food company has just announced some pretty incredible expansion plans which will more than double the existing branches it has in the country. Thanks to a partnership between Taco Bell and Redberry Restaurants, which labels itself as...
