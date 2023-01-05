Read full article on original website
Photographer Catches ISS Crossing the Moon on 35mm Film
Catching the International Space Station crossing the face of the Moon is quite challenging these days even with advanced cameras and relatively affordable telescopes, but one photographer decided to take things to the next level by catching an ISS lunar transit on 35mm film. Photographer Jason De Freitas is known...
Stunning Mosaic Image of Earth Captured by Polar-Orbiting Satellite
A recently launched NASA satellite has sent back this stunning mosaic image of Earth, captured over a 24-hour period. NOAA-21 was launched on November 10 and captured the incredible photo composite on December 5 and December 6. The awesome image is the satellite’s first full view of Earth captured on...
Camera Plunges Down 300ft Antarctic Hole to Find Earth’s Oldest Ice
A team of scientists sent a camera down a 300-foot (93 meters) borehole so it can reveal the oldest ice on Earth. The above video shows a camera hurtling down the deep hole in Antarctica by Ph.D. student Austin Carter who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old.
Dramatic Fish Death at Aquarium Shows Risk of Using Camera Flash
A video of a tuna fish reacting to flash photography and swimming headfirst into the aquarium’s glass has resurfaced online sparking a debate. The shocking footage filmed in Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Japan was posted to Reddit two days ago sparking outrage that camera flashes had felled the tuna.
