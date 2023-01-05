Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurse practitioners less productive than physicians, economists say
A study led by two economists suggested nurse practitioners were less productive than physicians. The study, which is not peer-reviewed, examined Veterans Health Administration administrative health records between January 2017 and January 2020. Nurse practitioners have been able to practice independently at VA facilities since 2016. Researchers analyzed 1.1 million cases from 44 different emergency department sites. The study included 156 NPs and 1,348 physicians.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacist compounds medicines in wake of Tylenol shortages
An Iowa pharmacy is relying on "old school" methods to provide liquid forms of common medications to children, ABC affiliate KCCI reported Jan. 8. Leslie Herron, a pharmacist and the owner of Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel, is compounding acetaminophen to fight Tylenol shortages. The FDA defines compounding as the process of combining, mixing or altering ingredients to create medication for an individual patient. People see pharmacists for this process.
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 admissions jump: Where they're highest, rising fastest
The U.S. is seeing a double-digit increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations as new highly transmissible omicron strains circulate nationwide. As of Jan. 9, a daily average of 47,191 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up 17 percent in the last two weeks and the highest figure seen since March 2022, according to data tracked by The New York Times. New admissions also jumped 16.1 percent in the seven-day period ending Jan. 3, CDC data shows.
beckershospitalreview.com
The tripledemic, post-holidays: Where things stand
Heading into the second week of the new year, experts have their eye on COVID-19 as respiratory syncytial virus and the flu continue to recede. "We're seeing sustained increases of COVID-19 infections across the nation," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, told NPR in a Jan. 6 interview. "COVID-19 is the thing that concerns us most as we look at the days and weeks ahead."
beckershospitalreview.com
Drug formulary exclusions rise in 2023
Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx — the three largest pharmacy benefit managers in the U.S. — increased the number of drugs excluded from their formularies in 2023, according to a Jan. 10 blog post from the Drug Channels Institute. PBMs' exclusion lists have steadily grown since the practice...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nasal COVID-19 vaccines: 7 things to know
With the COVID-19 public health emergency approaching an end date and some vaccine-makers prepping for their shots to plunge into the U.S. market, many anticipate nasal COVID-19 vaccines to join the fray. Here are seven things to know:. 1. The FDA advisory committee will meet Jan. 26 to discuss the...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC chief details plan to overhaul agency: Bloomberg
In the wake of criticism over its "delayed and inconsistent response" to COVID-19, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, is moving forward with a new initiative — the CDC Moving Forward project — that will overhaul "top-to-bottom" the fundamental workings of the agency, according to Bloomberg. Dr. Walensky, who...
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Eric Topol: 'XBB.1.5 is no slouch'
The emergence of the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 should serve as a wake-up call for the U.S. to reinvest in new vaccines, therapeutics and surveillance efforts, Eric Topol, MD, founder and director of Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego, wrote in a Jan. 8 op-ed for The Washington Post.
beckershospitalreview.com
XBB.1.5 likely resistant to Evusheld, FDA says
Evusheld, the only COVID-19 preexposure prophylaxis treatment with emergency use authorization, may not be effective against subvariant XBB.1.5, which makes up nearly 3 in 10 cases, the FDA said Jan. 6. The agency is waiting on more data but said it "does not anticipate that Evusheld will neutralize XBB.1.5." The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Biden administration targets end to COVID-19 public health emergency
The Biden administration seeks to end the COVID-19 public health emergency, potentially as soon as the spring, Politico reported Jan. 10, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. HHS initially declared the public health emergency in 2020. The agency has renewed the declaration multiple times in recent years. Now,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cervical cancer killing more women 65 and older, researchers say
Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found an increase in the number of California women 65 and older who are diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer and dying from the disease. The study, published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention on Jan. 9, looked at 12,442 patients older than...
