Owners of 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid have experienced losing audio when connecting their android phone via Bluetooth and not receiving audio from the Waze navigation app. With the updated infotainment system installed on the 2023 model of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, users now feel like they are no longer stuck in the mid 2010’s with that very analog feeling infotainment system. Some users even said that they felt that infotainment systems of older Toyota’s were better than the one in the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. I can attest to these opinions as when we test drove the RAV4 of a previous year, we saw a significant difficulty trying to find things in the infotainment system.

10 HOURS AGO