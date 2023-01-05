New York City-based NYU Langone Health has spun off a cancer therapeutics company thanks to a $30 million investment in the startup. Aethon Therapeutics launched Jan. 9 with $25 million in funding from venture capital firm Apple Tree Partners and another $5 million from funders including NYU Langone Health, which has equity in the company. Aethon aims to create novel antibodies that overcome drug resistance by boosting immunity and identifying and eliminating cancer cells.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO