ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

New York City strike enters 2nd day

Members of the New York State Nurses Association entered the second day of a strike Jan. 10 at two New York City hospitals: Mount Sinai Medical Center on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. The union represents 7,000 nurses at the two hospitals,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurses strike at 2 New York City hospitals

Members of the New York State Nurses Association went on strike Jan. 9 at two New York City hospitals: Mount Sinai Medical Center on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. The union represents 7,000 nurses at the two hospitals, who are striking "for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

NYU Langone Health spins off therapeutics startup in $30M deal

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has spun off a cancer therapeutics company thanks to a $30 million investment in the startup. Aethon Therapeutics launched Jan. 9 with $25 million in funding from venture capital firm Apple Tree Partners and another $5 million from funders including NYU Langone Health, which has equity in the company. Aethon aims to create novel antibodies that overcome drug resistance by boosting immunity and identifying and eliminating cancer cells.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

CarePoint and Alaris reach settlement, ending lengthy legal clash

Bayonne, N.J.-based CarePoint Health and Jersey City-based Alaris Health have reached a settlement, ending a legal argument that has spanned more than three years. In December 2019, CarePoint filed a lawsuit against Alaris, alleging that Alaris was interfering with CarePoint's efforts to sell Bayonne Medical Center — and holding up the sale of Christ Hospital in Jersey City and Hoboken (N.J.) University Medical Center to West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.
BAYONNE, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Joint Commission adds New York hospital CEO to board

The Joint Commission has named three new members to its board of commissioners, including Susan Fox, president and CEO of White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital. Ms. Fox has served as CEO since 2015 and was elected by The Joint Commission's corporate member, the American Hospital Association. The accrediting organization also added...
WHITE PLAINS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy