South Bend, IN

und.com

Irish Set to Play in 11th Annual ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park

The Red Sox and Boston College have announced the 2023 Eagles’ ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park will be played on Friday, May 19, on the first day of the three-game series between the Irish and Eagles. Notre Dame is set to play Boston College in the final series of the 2023 regular season on May 19-21, with first pitch on Friday set for 7 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
und.com

The Niele Ivey Show: Episode 2

January 8, 2023: Bob Nagle and Coach Ivey talk Notre Dame hoops in Episode 2 of this season's Niele Ivey Show. January 8, 2023: Bob Nagle and Coach Ivey talk Notre Dame hoops in Episode 2 of this season's Niele Ivey Show.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish Jump Around With Six Goal Night

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Notre Dame hockey program bounced back on night two with the Badgers, claiming a 6-4 victory for the weekend split. The Irish came out buzzing, eager to put game one behind them and reset. This proved to be the case less than 90 seconds in when Nick Leivermann ripped a shot off from the top of the slot that hit the crossbar and deflected out. Although unable to capitalize on the shot, the Irish drew a hooking call on the rebound and the team saw its first powerplay opportunity of the night.
SOUTH BEND, IN

