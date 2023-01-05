MADISON, Wis. – The University of Notre Dame hockey program bounced back on night two with the Badgers, claiming a 6-4 victory for the weekend split. The Irish came out buzzing, eager to put game one behind them and reset. This proved to be the case less than 90 seconds in when Nick Leivermann ripped a shot off from the top of the slot that hit the crossbar and deflected out. Although unable to capitalize on the shot, the Irish drew a hooking call on the rebound and the team saw its first powerplay opportunity of the night.

