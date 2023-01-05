Read full article on original website
Beaufort approves new dock roof construction
BEAUFORT - The pathway for covered docks was opened at the town of Beaufort's first regular commissioners meeting of the new year. A zoning text amendment to modify section 2-H-4 of the town's Land Development Ordinance was submitted by Beaufort resident Martha Harrell and presented Monday evening before commissioners. Standards...
Cape Carteret board unanimously OKs bulkhead project for Old Ferry Park
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to approve a long-needed bulkhead improvement project for waterfront Old Ferry Landing Park at the end of Lejeune Road. The vote came during the panel’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street, and the $55,200 contract went to...
Cape Carteret seeks additional state grant to pay for final phase of construction of trail
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted 5-0 to authorize Town Manager Frank Rush to apply for a $100,000 grant application from the N.C. Recreational Trails Grant Program to construct the remaining 1.2 mile segments of the Cape Carteret Trail. The vote came during the board’s monthly...
Historic route in Beaufort will be improved as project will include innovative drainage system
BEAUFORT – A multi-organizational project to overhaul and beautify Cedar Street in downtown Beaufort begins this week with an innovative way to capture storm runoff. The N.C. Department of Transportation will construct what are known as bioretention bump-outs, which collect and filter storm runoff before the rainwater drains away to the estuary. A total of 14 such bump-outs will be constructed, consisting of concrete borders along the street and filled with landscaping that resemble planter boxes.
Water main break in Morehead City prompts boil water advisory
- A boil water advisory was put into place Tuesday for those in Brandywine Bay area in Morehead City. The advisory came at approximately 11:30 a.m. after a water main break near Highway 70 interrupted the flow for customers. According to Carolina Water Service of NC Communications Manager Deborah Clark,...
Bogue council receives good fiscal news
BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council got some good news Jan. 9 when town clerk Shawne Southard reported the town received $1,562 more than was expected for its second allotment of state Powell Bill funds, which are used for street repairs and maintenance. Southard, during the meeting in town...
Chadwick Tire Company in Otway gets new owner but will continue running in family style
OTWAY — Chadwick Tire Company in Otway will soon have a new name with ownership changing hands. Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick and his wife, Kathryn Smith Chadwick of Atlantic, have elected to sell it. The family lives in Stacy. “We sold it and closed this week,” said Chris,...
Barbara Drake, 75; no service
Barbara Drake, 75, of Swansboro, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. Per her request, no services are planned. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Ruby Collins, 98; incomplete
Ruby Collins, 98, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Carteret Landing. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Patricia Sparks, 64; service Jan. 11
Patricia “Tesey” Sparks, 64, of Harkers Island, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Refuge Fellowship Church of Harkers Island with Manley Rose officiating. Private burial will take place at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Myrna Smith, 82; service Jan. 11
Myrna Frances Smith, 82, of Newport, NC, passed away at her home on January 7, 2023, with her beloved husband by her side. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 11th at Cedar Grove Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Joseph Park. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Area Death Notices - Jan. 8. 9 & 10
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
Allen H. Beaulieu, 88; service Jan 16
Allen H. Beaulieu, 88, Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at home. Allen Beaulieu left us to be with Our Lord on January 3, leaving behind his wife of 64 years, Loretta (Parlato) and his 5 sons and daughters in-law, Peter (Nancy), Steven (Sharon), Jerry (Gail), David (Kathy) and Ken (Stacy) and his 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
New Bern resident and former deputy police chief Edward Preston named Cape Carteret police chief
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush formally introduced the town's new police chief, New Bern resident Edward Preston, during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off Dolphin Street. Rush told the board Preston most recently served as chief of...
Charles Fuchs, 88; incomplete
Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors
Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.
Matthew Smitherman, 34; service Jan. 15
Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34, of SeaLevel, died on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. A Celebration of Matthew’s Life will be held at SeaLevel Methodist Church on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3pm. The family will receive friends after the service. Arrangements by Noe...
Ebin Dilbeck, 20; service later
Ebin Blake Dilbeck, 20, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Duke University Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Ebin was born on October 21, 2002, in Morehead City, North Carolina. Those left to treasure his memory are his mother, Michelle Preast...
Louann Malishewsky, 46; service Jan. 13
Louann Lewis Malishewsky, 46, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Louann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend to so many. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Malishewsky, children Brittney Anne Phelan (Ashley), Hailey Padgett Barnes, Landon Paul Barnes,...
Thousands without power in Grantsboro
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Thousands were without power in Grantsboro Tuesday afternoon. Duke Energy listed the outages on their outage map with 2,222 customers impacted. Restoration was estimated to be completed at 4:15 p.m. The cause of the outage was listed as "caused by a vehicle damaging our equipment."
