Madison, WI

captimes.com

Opinion | The Cap Times has a new editor but the same mission

Hi, I’m Mark, the new editor at The Capital Times, ushered in with the new year. You may have read about my hire as the newsroom leader, as previously reported in the Cap Times; if you did, you might remember a little about my background from that article. But this is my first opportunity to introduce myself to you more directly, so I’d like to share more about where I’ve come from, the team I’m excited to join and what you might expect from the Cap Times going forward.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Madison Indigenous arts leader, activist revealed as white

Early in 2020, an Indigenous artist urged the owners of a new music venue in town to change its name. It was called The Winnebago, after the street on which it stands. Many Indigenous people and allies let the owners know that wasn’t the best name for a white-owned music venue. One of them was nibiiwakamigkwe, also known as Kay LeClaire, a founding member and co-owner of the queer Indigenous artists’ collective giige, and budding leader of Madison’s Indigenous arts community.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

A look back: Madison’s 2022 economy in eight stories

2022 was an exciting year to be a reporter covering the local economy. I began the year diving into big questions about why Wisconsin was struggling to provide the care its youngest and oldest residents need, and to look after the needs of that stretched-thin workforce. I ended the year uncovering major challenges facing Madison-based businesses like EatStreet and American Family Insurance.
MADISON, WI
Q985

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WHITEWATER, WI
captimes.com

Q&A: Steve Tibbetts' guitar crosses musical and geographic borders

Steve Tibbetts learned the power of a guitar at an early age. When he was growing up in Madison, Tibbetts would tag along with his father, the late Norris Tibbetts, on trips out of town. Norris Tibbetts, who died in October at 101, was a labor organizer and a professor of labor law at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and would visit factory workers.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison, Wisconsin, approves complete green streets policy

Madison, Wisconsin, has approved a “Complete Green Streets” policy. The design approach aims to help lower pollution and align with and support the city’s safety and mobility goals, which include getting to zero deaths on city streets. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Thursday that many...
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

PHOTOS: Joey's Song raises voices and funds to fight epilepsy

After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joey's Song — a long-running benefit show that raises money to fund research, treatment and respite care for individuals and families affected by seizure disorders — returned Saturday, Jan. 8, at its largest venue yet, The Sylvee in downtown Madison, with a capacity of 2,500.
MADISON, WI
Punch

Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise

The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Marsy's Law looks out for victims

Dear Editor: I am writing this in support of Marsy's Law. I believe it is a step in the right direction, promoting privacy and protecting the rights of victims and subsequently our communities more broadly as well. Such protections maintain the integrity and our faith in the justice system itself...
MADISON, WI

