captimes.com
Opinion | The Cap Times has a new editor but the same mission
Hi, I’m Mark, the new editor at The Capital Times, ushered in with the new year. You may have read about my hire as the newsroom leader, as previously reported in the Cap Times; if you did, you might remember a little about my background from that article. But this is my first opportunity to introduce myself to you more directly, so I’d like to share more about where I’ve come from, the team I’m excited to join and what you might expect from the Cap Times going forward.
nbc15.com
Ukrainian woman uses skills learned in Wisconsin to help war-torn town heal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Searching for the bodies of her family members after Russian attacks on her home, a Ukrainian woman met an American journalist. Though it may have seemed like the two didn’t have a lot in common, a small south central Wisconsin town brought them together. Now,...
Madison Indigenous arts leader, activist revealed as white
Early in 2020, an Indigenous artist urged the owners of a new music venue in town to change its name. It was called The Winnebago, after the street on which it stands. Many Indigenous people and allies let the owners know that wasn’t the best name for a white-owned music venue. One of them was nibiiwakamigkwe, also known as Kay LeClaire, a founding member and co-owner of the queer Indigenous artists’ collective giige, and budding leader of Madison’s Indigenous arts community.
WATCH: Gary Cannalte thanks community for support following wife’s death
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Gary Cannalte returns to the airwaves following the death of his wife Jean. He thanked viewers and the News 3 Now family for their support during the incredibly difficult period after her death. READ: Obituary for Jean Marty Jean died at home on Dec. 10 at the age of 59. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
captimes.com
A look back: Madison’s 2022 economy in eight stories
2022 was an exciting year to be a reporter covering the local economy. I began the year diving into big questions about why Wisconsin was struggling to provide the care its youngest and oldest residents need, and to look after the needs of that stretched-thin workforce. I ended the year uncovering major challenges facing Madison-based businesses like EatStreet and American Family Insurance.
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
captimes.com
Q&A: Steve Tibbetts' guitar crosses musical and geographic borders
Steve Tibbetts learned the power of a guitar at an early age. When he was growing up in Madison, Tibbetts would tag along with his father, the late Norris Tibbetts, on trips out of town. Norris Tibbetts, who died in October at 101, was a labor organizer and a professor of labor law at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and would visit factory workers.
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
Bring in the toast.
2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature's socialist caucus
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — It's been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature. After taking their oaths of office Tuesday, two freshman Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s. As...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison, Wisconsin, approves complete green streets policy
Madison, Wisconsin, has approved a “Complete Green Streets” policy. The design approach aims to help lower pollution and align with and support the city’s safety and mobility goals, which include getting to zero deaths on city streets. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Thursday that many...
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
captimes.com
PHOTOS: Joey's Song raises voices and funds to fight epilepsy
After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joey's Song — a long-running benefit show that raises money to fund research, treatment and respite care for individuals and families affected by seizure disorders — returned Saturday, Jan. 8, at its largest venue yet, The Sylvee in downtown Madison, with a capacity of 2,500.
Punch
Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise
The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out
After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Baraboo man arrested after police say he pistol whipped a person on Madison’s East Side
A Baraboo man allegedly pistol whipped someone at a clinic on Madison’s East Side Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a local clinic at the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 am Thursday morning in response to a weapons call, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
WISN
Milwaukee woman found guilty by no contest plea for releasing a pet bobcat
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was cited for releasing a pet bobcat in Green Lake County. Morgan Machnik, 24, was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on one count of "unlawfully introduce/stock wild animals," according to online court records. The state cited Machnik in November....
captimes.com
Letter | Marsy's Law looks out for victims
Dear Editor: I am writing this in support of Marsy's Law. I believe it is a step in the right direction, promoting privacy and protecting the rights of victims and subsequently our communities more broadly as well. Such protections maintain the integrity and our faith in the justice system itself...
