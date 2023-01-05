Read full article on original website
guitarhaus
5d ago
...it's exactly opposite of what the name is, it puts thugs and thieves in a position to hurt people without repercussions of any kind. the name is deceptive and Democrats did it on purpose.... 🎯
MyviewofDems
5d ago
It means chaos in the streets which is exactly what Democrats want so they can impose martial law and remove all our constitution rights!
Gracy Love
4d ago
Why is it just one person in Jackson county is speaking out about this?? No one in Illinois government cares ANYTHING about Southern Illinois. It's a forgotten part of the state. We are rotting down here!! No jobs, dying towns without hope of recovery and corruption in all public offices. NOBODY is paying any attention. So what does it even matter what they do north of Springfield??
Related
kbsi23.com
IL Governor JB Pritzker sworn-in for second term
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KBSI) – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker was sworn into office Monday for his second term. The democratic politician won his second term after defeating Illinois state Senator Darren Bailey in the general election on November 8, 2022. After he was sworn-in, Pritzker thanked his fellow Illinois legislators...
Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
Assault weapons ban Illinois: IL House passes amended gun law, sends it to Pritzker for signature
The Illinois House has passed the amended version of the state's assault weapons ban.
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
Illinois statehouse measure modifies timeline state facilities have to accept criminal detainees unfit for trial
(The Center Square) – Legislation in Springfield has advanced that would change the timeline for criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial being transferred from county jails to state facilities. House Bill 240 would eliminate the 20-day requirement to transfer mentally ill inmates to Department of Human Services facilities. The measure also essentially would shield the state from a lawsuit filed by county sheriffs in an effort to prevent mentally ill defendants from sitting in county jails for months without proper treatment. ...
Pritzker promises free college tuition for working class as he takes second oath of office
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday offered up bold promises in his second inaugural address, vowing free college tuition for working-class families and more affordable and widespread health care and child care.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Welch publicly scoff at proposed Senate changes to assault weapons bill
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday. Senators returned to Springfield in the waning days of the...
Illinois State Senate passes assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois State Senate approved a statewide assault weapons ban on Monday. The bill passed 34-20. All senators were present; five did not vote.The vote came down after almost four full days of backroom discussions and debate. The clock had been ticking to pass the ban before current lawmakers leave office and newly-elected ones are sworn in Wednesday. The bill must now go back to the Illinois House of Representatives for reconciliation, but this is really just a formality. The House passed its own version of the bill, called the Protect Our Communities Act, on Thursday night into Friday...
wmay.com
State Senate Works On Own Version Of Assault Weapons Ban
A showdown may be looming over efforts to ban assault weapons in Illinois. The Illinois House approved their version of a ban last week, but the state Senate is working on a different, less restrictive version of the bill. That version initially would not have required gun owners who already have assault weapons to register them with the state. But after Governor JB Pritzker criticized the Senate bill as inadequate, the registration provision was added back in. However, other differences remain.
Illinois State Rifle Association: New gun bill ‘won’t hold Constitutional muster’
Richard Pearson, Executive Director, Illinois State Rifle Association, joins John Williams to talk about the effort of the Illinois General Assembly to advance a new bill that would ban some assault-style weapons. The bill passed the Illinois House but is still being debated in the Senate. Richard offers his take on the proposed legislation.
kbsi23.com
New Missouri law bans homeless from sleeping on state-owned land
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The homeless community is now facing another challenge in the new year. The new Missouri law signed in June of 2022 went into effect on January first. Elizabeth Shelton, Director of United Way of Southeast Missouri says,. “Creating more laws is not addressing what is causing...
Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation
(The Center Square) – A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system for a lawn in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. Opponents say it's unnecessary. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine. The legislation...
Op-Ed: New lawmakers’ top priority should be tax relief for Illinoisans
New Illinois lawmakers who will be sworn into office Jan. 11 would serve their state well if they started their terms by providing overtaxed Illinoisans with economic relief. Early into 2023, Illinoisans continue to pay many costs that residents of other states do not. Those costs include the highest cell phone taxes and second-highest property taxes in the nation.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois lawmakers vote to give themselves pay raise, hiking salaries to $85,000
The 30-21 vote came despite criticism from some Republicans. Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey said it's simply not deserved. Dane Placko reports.
Illinois election officials: Nearly 31,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in November
(WTVO) — Nearly 31,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in Illinois in last year’s November election, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. According to officials, 2.2 million mail-ballots were requested across the state for the November election. More than 657,000 were returned with around 626,300 counted. That’s a difference of about 30,700. The election marked […]
IL Senate president seeks to remove key component to state's proposed assault weapons ban
An amendment filed by the Senate president is now causing backlash in the House and the governor's office.
muddyrivernews.com
Show me the money! Illinois General Assembly gives themselves, office holders raises
Several major measures – including a wide-ranging bill expanding abortion access and gender-affirming health care in Illinois, along with legislation that would ban the sale and manufacture of many high-powered weapons – advanced out of the state House this week. They’ll still need approval in the Senate before...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Symptoms of New ‘Kraken' COVID Variant and More
Are symptoms of a new variant informally nicknamed the "kraken" variant different from previous strains?. What to know as the new variant quickly rises to dominance. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Are Symptoms of the ‘Kraken' Variant Different From Other COVID...
advantagenews.com
This is Human Trafficking Awareness Month
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. It’s a very real problem for children in Illinois says Governor JB Pritzker, with the average age of victims around 14 years old. Your browser does not support the audio element. Signs include an adult speaking for a child, a child seemingly out...
SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14
Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
