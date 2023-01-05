ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

guitarhaus
5d ago

...it's exactly opposite of what the name is, it puts thugs and thieves in a position to hurt people without repercussions of any kind. the name is deceptive and Democrats did it on purpose.... 🎯

MyviewofDems
5d ago

It means chaos in the streets which is exactly what Democrats want so they can impose martial law and remove all our constitution rights!

Gracy Love
4d ago

Why is it just one person in Jackson county is speaking out about this?? No one in Illinois government cares ANYTHING about Southern Illinois. It's a forgotten part of the state. We are rotting down here!! No jobs, dying towns without hope of recovery and corruption in all public offices. NOBODY is paying any attention. So what does it even matter what they do north of Springfield??

kbsi23.com

IL Governor JB Pritzker sworn-in for second term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KBSI) – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker was sworn into office Monday for his second term. The democratic politician won his second term after defeating Illinois state Senator Darren Bailey in the general election on November 8, 2022. After he was sworn-in, Pritzker thanked his fellow Illinois legislators...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois statehouse measure modifies timeline state facilities have to accept criminal detainees unfit for trial

(The Center Square) – Legislation in Springfield has advanced that would change the timeline for criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial being transferred from county jails to state facilities. House Bill 240 would eliminate the 20-day requirement to transfer mentally ill inmates to Department of Human Services facilities. The measure also essentially would shield the state from a lawsuit filed by county sheriffs in an effort to prevent mentally ill defendants from sitting in county jails for months without proper treatment. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Senate passes assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois State Senate approved a statewide assault weapons ban on Monday. The bill passed 34-20. All senators were present; five did not vote.The vote came down after almost four full days of backroom discussions and debate. The clock had been ticking to pass the ban before current lawmakers leave office and newly-elected ones are sworn in Wednesday. The bill must now go back to the Illinois House of Representatives for reconciliation, but this is really just a formality. The House passed its own version of the bill, called the Protect Our Communities Act, on Thursday night into Friday...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

State Senate Works On Own Version Of Assault Weapons Ban

A showdown may be looming over efforts to ban assault weapons in Illinois. The Illinois House approved their version of a ban last week, but the state Senate is working on a different, less restrictive version of the bill. That version initially would not have required gun owners who already have assault weapons to register them with the state. But after Governor JB Pritzker criticized the Senate bill as inadequate, the registration provision was added back in. However, other differences remain.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

New Missouri law bans homeless from sleeping on state-owned land

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The homeless community is now facing another challenge in the new year. The new Missouri law signed in June of 2022 went into effect on January first. Elizabeth Shelton, Director of United Way of Southeast Missouri says,. “Creating more laws is not addressing what is causing...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
The Center Square

Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation

(The Center Square) – A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system for a lawn in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. Opponents say it's unnecessary. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine. The legislation...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois election officials: Nearly 31,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in November

(WTVO) — Nearly 31,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in Illinois in last year’s November election, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. According to officials, 2.2 million mail-ballots were requested across the state for the November election. More than 657,000 were returned with around 626,300 counted. That’s a difference of about 30,700.   The election marked […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

This is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. It’s a very real problem for children in Illinois says Governor JB Pritzker, with the average age of victims around 14 years old. Your browser does not support the audio element. Signs include an adult speaking for a child, a child seemingly out...
ILLINOIS STATE
Adrian Holman

SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14

Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
ILLINOIS STATE

