SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois State Senate approved a statewide assault weapons ban on Monday. The bill passed 34-20. All senators were present; five did not vote.The vote came down after almost four full days of backroom discussions and debate. The clock had been ticking to pass the ban before current lawmakers leave office and newly-elected ones are sworn in Wednesday. The bill must now go back to the Illinois House of Representatives for reconciliation, but this is really just a formality. The House passed its own version of the bill, called the Protect Our Communities Act, on Thursday night into Friday...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO