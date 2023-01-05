A Homer City man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on Route 422 in Pine Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. announced on Sunday that 25-year-old Hunter Lewis McCloskey was killed in the accident in the westbound lanes of 422. State police said at 12:58 AM on Saturday, McCloskey was driving his Subaru WTX STI Sports car when he was rear-ended by a pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Reed Tantlinger of Homer City. McCloskey lost control of his car, and collided with several boulders and a utility pole on the southern shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HOMER CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO