Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
tysonsreporter.com
Panera Bread shutters Tysons Corner Center location for good
Panera Bread has left Tysons Corner Center. The fast-casual bakery’s first-floor location by McDonald’s is permanently closed after at least 14 years at the mall, according to Yelp. A worker at the nearby Panera in Pike 7 Plaza confirmed to FFXnow that the closure came shortly before Christmas.
Mayor announces MLK Day parade is back on days after its cancellation
Mayor Brandon Scott made the decision Sunday night after some were outraged by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts
tysonsreporter.com
What Fairfax County restaurants to hit up for Restaurant Week
Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled to kick off next week, and over 20 eateries across Fairfax County are signed up to offer special offerings as part of the event. During Restaurant Week — a bi-annual event sponsored by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) — participating restaurants in the D.C. region offer special menus to encourage locals to try new locations around the area.
tysonsreporter.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to heat up Tysons with first Virginia restaurant
A Nashville-style hot chicken chain backed by Samuel L. Jackson and Drake is on its way to Tysons. Dave’s Hot Chicken will open its first Virginia location at Pike 7 Plaza this year, property manager Federal Realty Investment Trust confirmed to FFXnow. The restaurant will occupy 2,445 square feet...
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
TikTok Video of Fake Fairfax Bus Sign Goes Viral — “The City of Fairfax does not want you to run over jaywalking pedestrians in order to teach them a lesson…A video posted to TikTok by the user @hamandgreenpepperomelette shows the back of a Fairfax City CUE bus with a bogus sign that reads: ‘Don’t stop for pedestrians if they jaywalk. Let them learn a lesson.'” [Patch]
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘I have lost confidence’: Mayor Scott asks BOPA board to “remove” CEO Donna Drew Sawyer, promises MLK parade in 2024
Mayor Brandon Scott has lost confidence in the CEO of Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts and wants her out by January 15. Scott sent a letter on Friday to Brian Lyles, president of the independent organization that serves as Baltimore’s official arts council, events producer and film office, calling for its board to “remove” Donna Drew Sawyer, its CEO since 2018.
WBAL Radio
Mayor calls for resignation of CEO for BOPA following cancelation of MLK Day parade
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday called for the resignation of the CEO for the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. The news comes just two days after BOPA announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Baltimore was canceled for 2023. BOPA issued a statement, in which...
Family of a transgender woman killed in Ivy City heartbroken
WASHINGTON — Police have identified the transgender woman who was found dead on Saturday as Jasmine "Star" Mack. "She loved everybody," said Mack's sister Pamela Witherspoon, who told WUSA9 that she would miss her sister dearly. "Most of all I'm gonna miss her saying I love you sister, I...
Growing West Virginia town promoting fitness craze
RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Ranson, right next to the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town, is promoting fitness and recreation throughout the community. The 38,000-square-foot recreation center has reopened after serving as a vaccination clinic during COVID. Mayor Duke Pierson hopes that residents will head to the county’s more than […]
Baltimore cancels Martin Luther King Jr., Day Parade this year
For the third year in a row, Baltimore's Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade is being cancelled. BOPA announced "a conscious decision to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy through a day of service"
Teenager injured after shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Police said that they believe the teen was injured in a shooting in the 2400 block of MLK Avenue SE. They said the teenager is expected to be okay. This was the second shooting that resulted in an injured […]
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
bhvfd14.org
Squad Extricates One in Riverdale
Jan 8th- Rescue Squad 14 and its volunteer crew were dispatched to the intersection of Campus Dr and Kenilworth Ave in Riverdale for a personal injury accident. Units arrived on the scene and found one patient trapped in the vehicle and requested an upgraded assignment. The Squad crew removed the doors, and roof, and extricated the patient in 5 minutes.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Woman crossing street hit by truck, killed in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a woman died Monday after a truck hit her in Williamsport. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the pickup truck hit Sally Ann Redding, 72, of Williamsport as she crossed East Potomac Street in the 300 block around 5:45 a.m. Redding was in the roadway […]
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
After More Than A Decade Of Waiting, Hundreds Line Up With Hopes To Get Into Public Housing In D.C.
Rosalynn Talley arrived at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library at 9 a.m. on Friday with a mission in mind: to get off of the waiting list for public housing she’d been on since 2009. By noon, and much to her surprise, it had happened. “I don’t live...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimoreans criticize cancellation of MLK parade; BOPA blames mayor’s office
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a statement from the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts. Baltimore residents are criticizing the cancellation of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. U. S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, whose district includes the parade route, issued a statement...
Comments / 1