Mclean, VA

tysonsreporter.com

Panera Bread shutters Tysons Corner Center location for good

Panera Bread has left Tysons Corner Center. The fast-casual bakery’s first-floor location by McDonald’s is permanently closed after at least 14 years at the mall, according to Yelp. A worker at the nearby Panera in Pike 7 Plaza confirmed to FFXnow that the closure came shortly before Christmas.
TYSONS, VA
tysonsreporter.com

What Fairfax County restaurants to hit up for Restaurant Week

Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled to kick off next week, and over 20 eateries across Fairfax County are signed up to offer special offerings as part of the event. During Restaurant Week — a bi-annual event sponsored by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) — participating restaurants in the D.C. region offer special menus to encourage locals to try new locations around the area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken to heat up Tysons with first Virginia restaurant

A Nashville-style hot chicken chain backed by Samuel L. Jackson and Drake is on its way to Tysons. Dave’s Hot Chicken will open its first Virginia location at Pike 7 Plaza this year, property manager Federal Realty Investment Trust confirmed to FFXnow. The restaurant will occupy 2,445 square feet...
TYSONS, VA
baltimorebrew.com

Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience

After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
BALTIMORE, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

TikTok Video of Fake Fairfax Bus Sign Goes Viral — “The City of Fairfax does not want you to run over jaywalking pedestrians in order to teach them a lesson…A video posted to TikTok by the user @hamandgreenpepperomelette shows the back of a Fairfax City CUE bus with a bogus sign that reads: ‘Don’t stop for pedestrians if they jaywalk. Let them learn a lesson.'” [Patch]
FAIRFAX, VA
baltimorefishbowl.com

‘I have lost confidence’: Mayor Scott asks BOPA board to “remove” CEO Donna Drew Sawyer, promises MLK parade in 2024

Mayor Brandon Scott has lost confidence in the CEO of Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts and wants her out by January 15. Scott sent a letter on Friday to Brian Lyles, president of the independent organization that serves as Baltimore’s official arts council, events producer and film office, calling for its board to “remove” Donna Drew Sawyer, its CEO since 2018.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Growing West Virginia town promoting fitness craze

RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Ranson, right next to the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town, is promoting fitness and recreation throughout the community. The 38,000-square-foot recreation center has reopened after serving as a vaccination clinic during COVID. Mayor Duke Pierson hopes that residents will head to the county’s more than […]
RANSON, WV
DC News Now

Teenager injured after shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Police said that they believe the teen was injured in a shooting in the 2400 block of MLK Avenue SE. They said the teenager is expected to be okay. This was the second shooting that resulted in an injured […]
WASHINGTON, DC
bhvfd14.org

Squad Extricates One in Riverdale

Jan 8th- Rescue Squad 14 and its volunteer crew were dispatched to the intersection of Campus Dr and Kenilworth Ave in Riverdale for a personal injury accident. Units arrived on the scene and found one patient trapped in the vehicle and requested an upgraded assignment. The Squad crew removed the doors, and roof, and extricated the patient in 5 minutes.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
Shore News Network

52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

