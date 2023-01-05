Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Christian County Farm Couple Inducted Into KCA Hall Of Fame
A Christian County couple joined the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association Hall of Fame Friday night during the annual meeting in Lexington. Lanny and Sheryl Boyd from Crofton were inducted into the KCA Hall of Fame during the Friday night awards banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Lanny says it was quite an honor to be selected.
WBKO
$239 million bond issued to build glass manufacturing facility in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transpark will be the home of O-I Glass’ brand-new, 160,000-square-foot, bottle manufacturing facility. They join the likes of Envision AESC electric-vehicle battery plant, as one of the newest economic developments in the county. During the first Fiscal Court meeting of the new...
whopam.com
Christian County judge-executive, treasurer moving to old sheriff’s office
The Christian County Judge-Executive’s Office is moving from Weber Street to the old Christian County Sheriff’s Office headquarters just east of the Little River bridge on West Seventh Street. Judge-Executive Jerry Gilliam says putting the judge’s office in the same building with the treasurer’s office, emergency management and...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
westkentuckystar.com
Slight risk of severe storms Wednesday night, Thursday
The National Weather Service in Paducah is watching for the chance of severe weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast as temperatures Wednesday rise into the 60s. Then a few strong to severe storms could develop across southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
whopam.com
Report: Boling to resign Feb. 28
Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling will reportedly resign prior to facing potential impeachment proceedings from the Kentucky General Assembly. Representative Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider impeachment against Boling and an Eastern Kentucky prosecutor, tells the Courier Journal that he’s been notified Boling will resign February 28.
whvoradio.com
Two Charged With Bringing Drugs Into The Jail
A man and woman were charged after they reportedly tried to exchange drugs inside the jail Friday. According to the Christian County Jail, 35-year-old Rebecca Miller of Crofton slid an item under one of the jail doors while attempting to give suspected meth to 34-year-old Shawn D. Gilkey, Hopkinsville, who is currently incarcerated.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for UTV reported stolen in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for a utility terrain vehicle reported stolen in the area of Wingo, Kentucky. In an alert about the stolen UTV send Monday, the sheriff's office says the theft happened sometime during the overnight hours. The stolen vehicle is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County teen accused of making school bomb threat charged with terroristic threatening
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old boy faces a criminal charge in Lyon County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says the teen allegedly threatened to blow up Lyon County High School with a bomb. The teen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced in a...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Early morning ‘prowler’ at large in Union County
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are warning of a ‘prowler’ that’s been stalking several city streets around Morganfield. The police department believes someone has been prowling unlocked cars in the southwest quadrant of town, which stretches from the South Gate community over to West Obannon Street. According to officers, the prowler works under the cover […]
WBKO
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
Eight students injured in school bus crash Monday morning in Christian County
A school bus carrying students from Crofton Elementary, Christian County Middle and Christian County High was involved in a crash on Monday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications in February 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications Feb. 1-28. Applications will be made available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that applications will not be accepted after Feb. 28. Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County...
wnky.com
WCSO in search of subject in package theft
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Authorities are asking for help in identifying a person in a package theft. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a person stole a package on the porch of a home off of Memphis Junction Road. If you know this man or vehicle, call the...
whopam.com
Christian County High School Hires Avery Seeger as Colonel Soccer Coach
HOPKINSVILLE, KY-Christian County High School’s Athletic Director Trey Wheeler has announced the hiring of Avery Seeger as the new Colonel Soccer Coach. He most recently served as the boy’s assistant coach at CCHS under his father, Arne Seeger for the past two seasons. “I’m thrilled to continue the...
whopam.com
Eight students with minor injuries after Crofton school bus crash
A single-vehicle accident involving a Christian County school bus Monday morning on Old Madisonville Street in Crofton injured eight students and the driver. It happened just before 7 a.m. near the KY 800 intersection and officials say all of the victims complained of minor injuries and were transported by EMS to Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
