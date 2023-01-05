Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 4:50 p.m. EST
California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats. LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The storms are even prompting tornado warnings. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees. Forecasters expect the rain to continue through Tuesday after dumping up to 14 inches at higher elevations in central and Southern California. The storm on Monday prompted evacuation orders for 10,000 people along the central California coast, including the entire town of Montecito — home to Prince Harry and other celebrities — which saw 23 people killed in a mudslide five years ago.
Citrus County Chronicle
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus is third oldest county in Florida
For years, Citrus has ranked as a top-five county in Florida when it comes to its percentage of older residents. But the award for the oldest county in the state goes to Sumter, which also leads the nation in people 65 and over. Not surprisingly, the age-restricted Villages in Sumter has the oldest population of seniors than any other city in the U.S.
Citrus County Chronicle
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country's largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
Citrus County Chronicle
DeSantis outlines second-term environmental plans
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans Tuesday to spend $3.5 billion in his second term on environmental projects such as restoring the Everglades and addressing water-quality problems. “This may be a bigger, more comprehensive executive order than we did four years ago. But I think that's the right...
Citrus County Chronicle
Weekly Roundup: Sanity, Not Lunacy
TALLAHASSEE — It was Florida against the world – or at least against other states that imposed “woke ideology” and “philosophical lunacy” – as Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off his second term this week. DeSantis delivered an inaugural address Tuesday on the steps...
Citrus County Chronicle
Birth control ruling to see fresh scrutiny at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Samantha Sorsby-Jones watched friends at her Texas high school go to great lengths to get birth control: Secretly arranging rides to clinics that didn’t require parental consent and hiding phones in bushes in case parents were tracking them. Starting Tuesday, access to reproductive health...
Comments / 0