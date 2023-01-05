Odessa Chamber now accepting Junior Leadership Applicants

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce is seeking enrollment from high school juniors in Odessa for the 34th annual Junior Leadership program. The deadline to register is Monday.

Junior Leadership Odessa is a program sponsored by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce that is designed to expose high school juniors to Odessa’s resources and the many opportunities available in the community.

The program promotes awareness of Odessa’s history, resources and potential and is designed to motivate and develop Odessa’s future leaders. The program also introduces high school juniors to community leaders of business and government in Odessa.

“Junior Leadership is a great opportunity for young students to learn more about their community and to be more actively involved in its future,” Reneé Earls, President and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, stated in the press release.

Junior Leadership Odessa is fully underwritten by local businesses, concerned individuals and a grant generously given by the Permian Basin Area Foundation to sponsor students either through cash or food donations. Transportation services are provided by Ector County Independent School District.

Those interested in enrolling a junior leader can do so by visiting www.odessachamber.com or by contacting Carla Hartwig at 432-333-7854 or [email protected].