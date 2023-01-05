ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bates Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver involved in a crash at Bates Road and Hollis Street on Saturday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:05 p.m. on January 7 at Hollis & Bates. No one was injured in the crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver Who Struck Cyclist

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver who struck, an individual on a bicycle, Friday afternoon. The incident happened at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Flagg Drive and Warren Road on January 6. A driver “struck a cyclist crossing the street,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
DEDHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole

SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
AMHERST, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident

Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police: Fairhaven Bridge in New Bedford temporarily closed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WWLP

Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage

One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday. Jahmari Norwood was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday after leaving his home on Magnolia Street. Norwood is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen...
BOSTON, MA
