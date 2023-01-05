Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bates Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver involved in a crash at Bates Road and Hollis Street on Saturday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:05 p.m. on January 7 at Hollis & Bates. No one was injured in the crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited...
Framingham Police Cite Driver Who Struck Cyclist
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver who struck, an individual on a bicycle, Friday afternoon. The incident happened at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Flagg Drive and Warren Road on January 6. A driver “struck a cyclist crossing the street,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Mass State Police SWAT & Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Attempted Murder Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police SWAT team early Monday morning arrested a Framingham man, 35, on attempted murder and other charges, after gunshots were fired on Sunday night. Police arrested Mario Brown, 35, at a Main Street apartment in Framingham at 3 a.m. on Monday,...
Framingham Police Arrest Man on Drunk Driving Charge After 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a 3-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened after midnight on January 8 at 125 Arlington Street. No one was injured in the 3-vehicle crash. Police arrested one of the drivers at 1:14 a.m. Arrested was Walter Chiroy, 27,...
Framingham Police: BMW Motorcycle Stolen From Route 9 Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a BMW motorcycle. The white BMW motorcycle was reported stolen to police on January 7 at 11:59 a.m. from 1630 Worcester Road in Framingham. The estimated value of the motorcycle is $1,000. It was “stolen from the parking garage,” said...
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
NECN
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham
A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
Police: Framingham Man Charged With Texting & Driving Without A License
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Sunday afternoon by Framingham Police. A Framingham Police Officer “conducting traffic enforcement observed the operator actively using his cell phone,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver was “stopped and found to also be operating without a license.”
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
UPDATED: Framingham Police Have Individual in Custody After Gunshots Sunday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshot Sunday night, January 8. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. on Main Street. “I can confirm that there were shots fired during the incident last night,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens to SOURCE today, January 9.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident
Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says
PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News. In a...
NECN
2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say
Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
ABC6.com
Police: Fairhaven Bridge in New Bedford temporarily closed
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
whdh.com
Police responding to motorcycle crash with serious injuries on I-95 in Dedham
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Interstate 95 northbound in Dedham. The three left lanes are closed as a result of the crash Saturday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage
One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
whdh.com
Boston Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday. Jahmari Norwood was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday after leaving his home on Magnolia Street. Norwood is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen...
Police: Alcohol, drugs found after deadly DUI crash
Christopher Vincent, 25, faces felony charges in the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy.
