Autoblog
Hundreds of Tesla owners in China protest after missing out on big price cuts
Tesla is facing a backlash in China from hundreds of owners who protested outside delivery centres and showrooms after missing out on big price cuts, a report said. Reuters reported that about 200 people who recently bought Model Y and Model 3 cars gathered outside a Tesla delivery centre in Shanghai on Saturday, demanding rebates because they now cost less than what they paid.
Walmart forced to pull controversial and ‘inappropriate’ product after major backlash
WALMART has been forced to pull a controversial pair of boots after they were labeled "inappropriate" by a civil rights group. The hiking shoes appeared online on the store's third-party site Marketplace over the weekend. But when it was noted the boots were clearly labeled with the letters "KKK," Walmart...
Autoblog
How to save thousands of dollars with a flurry of new environmental tax breaks
The Inflation Reduction Act — the Democrats' big tax, climate, and health bill passed by Congress last year — includes a slew of environmental initiatives that many Americans can take advantage of right at home. Those initiatives include ten years of consumer tax credits to make homes more...
Autoblog
Crash videos: Tesla abruptly brakes in 'self driving' mode, causes Bay Bridge pileup
Video clips from traffic surveillance cameras on the San Francisco Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving morning show a white Tesla reportedly in “Full Self-Driving” mode crossing over to the fast lane and abruptly braking, resulting in an eight-car pileup. The videos were obtained via a California Public Records Act...
Autoblog
Toyota reportedly planning a Century SUV
If you’ve even casually looked into the world of Japanese domestic market (JDM) vehicles, you’re probably familiar with the Toyota Century. Known as Japan’s Rolls-Royce, the ultra-luxury car has endured for decades as a chariot for the country’s ultra-elite and royalty. In its time on the market, Toyota has barely wavered from the Century’s original design, but a new report from Japan’s Best Car Web states that the automaker is planning a Century SUV with a reveal date this year.
Autoblog
John Deere will let U.S. farmers repair their own equipment
John Deere has been one of the stauncher opponents of right to repair regulation, but it's now willing to make some concessions. Deere & Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) that lets U.S. farmers and independent repair shops fix equipment, rather than requiring the use of authorized parts and service centers. Users will have access to official diagnostics, manuals, tools and training. Deere will let owners disable electronic locks, and won't bar people from legally obtaining repair resources even if the company no longer offers them.
Autoblog
Acura models no longer produced or sold in China
SHANGHAI — Chinese carmaker Guangzhou Automobile Group said on Monday its joint venture with Honda Motor is no longer producing or selling products under the Japanese firm's premium Acura brand. GAC will continue to provide after-sales services to Acura customers in China through the joint venture's network, it said...
Autoblog
Elon Musk earns Guinness World Records' 'largest loss of personal fortune in history'
Due to plummeting Tesla shares, Elon Musk lost more than $100 billion in 2022 and no longer holds the title of world's richest person. His net worth fell so much that he broke the Guinness World Record for "largest loss of personal fortune in history." Musk is still worth $144.4...
Autoblog
Vehicle crashes cost Americans $340 billion in one year
NHTA's latest study of the economic impact of vehicle crashes found that roadway incidents cost Americans $340 billion — or $1,035 per person — in 2019. The $340 billion figure represented 1.6 percent of America's GDP that year, and in NHTSA's estimation, doesn't actually fully illustrate the costs of car crashes to society. When quality-of-life factors are included, the figure balloons to $1.4 trillion. And it's all preventable.
Autoblog
2023 CES Editors' Picks
Over the past few years, it has become more and more clear that the Consumer Electronics Show is a car show. And this year that reality is more clear than ever. Not only did established automakers show off seriously important vehicles, but a traditional electronics company brought a car that gives an idea of its intents (with the help of establishment car company). With so many car reveals, we had to rank our favorites.
Autoblog
2023 Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV a little more expensive
Not long after Chevrolet released the 2023 Bolt EV, the automaker cut the price by $6,000 and gave those who'd paid the initial higher price a $6,000 discount. That made the price of a Bolt $26,595, or $28,195 for a Bolt EUV. Those numbers are going up a bit, the automaker raising prices by $900 for the Bolt and $600 for the Bolt EUV. A spokesperson told Green Car Reports, "Due to ongoing industry-related pricing pressures, the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV will see modest price increases starting in 2023, but we expect it to remain America’s most affordable EV. Chevrolet remains committed in its longstanding role to provide true value. We expect to continue building the record sales momentum we saw in 2022." The new prices are $27,495 for the Bolt, $28,795 for the Bolt EUV.
Autoblog
Mazda MX-30 rotary plug-in hybrid will be revealed this week
It's official: the Mazda MX-30 electric car with the rotary engine range extender will finally be revealed this week. It will be shown on January 13 at this year's Brussels Motor Show in Belgium. Very little was revealed with the announcement except the logo shown at the top of this...
Autoblog
Lamborghini and Bentley rack up record sales in 2022
Sister companies Lamborghini and Bentley independently announced that they set a sales record in 2022. Both firms posted a big increase in deliveries, and their announcement comes shortly after Bugatti and Rolls-Royce released their own record-breaking 2022 sales figures. Lamborghini delivered 9,233 cars in 2022, an increase of 10% over...
Autoblog
Cadillac Celestiq could be the uncompromising tech and luxury glory we've waited for
There was a time when Cadillac didn't understand its competitive set, especially back when it repeatedly and publicly set its sights on the big German luxury trio and major metropolitan areas. At one point, the American luxury brand didn't make adaptive headlights an option on the CTS because the manufacturer cost was an additional $40. Even assuming a customer price of $200, the omission made it impossible for owners in those major metros to keep up with BMW Joneses, and all for less than the price of dinner at the kind of restaurant Cadillac wanted such owners to be seen at. It's possible there won't be any such short circuit with the Celestiq EV. A piece at the Society of American Engineers (SAE) reports on the four-year curriculum chief engineer Tony Roma and program engineer Jeremy Loveday completed so that they could understand the car's "clients." Roma told SAE one of the results is, "We've baked a mantra — 'Never tell a customer no' — into how we make the car and the material choices. We just want to tell them how much and how long."
Autoblog
Lamborghini Urus Performante First Drive Review: The Lambo SUV gets more Lambo
COPENHAGEN, Denmark – If you’ve followed the automotive industry for long enough, you likely remember when SUVs made by companies known for low-slung sports cars were the subject of controversial headlines. Fast-forward to 2023, and the controversial has become commonplace. Massive people-movers with supercar-like power are the status quo in the luxury segment, they usually outsell their more poster-friendly stablemates by a wide margin, and many of the companies who aren’t already on this bandwagon are looking for a place to jump on.
