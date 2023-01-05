There was a time when Cadillac didn't understand its competitive set, especially back when it repeatedly and publicly set its sights on the big German luxury trio and major metropolitan areas. At one point, the American luxury brand didn't make adaptive headlights an option on the CTS because the manufacturer cost was an additional $40. Even assuming a customer price of $200, the omission made it impossible for owners in those major metros to keep up with BMW Joneses, and all for less than the price of dinner at the kind of restaurant Cadillac wanted such owners to be seen at. It's possible there won't be any such short circuit with the Celestiq EV. A piece at the Society of American Engineers (SAE) reports on the four-year curriculum chief engineer Tony Roma and program engineer Jeremy Loveday completed so that they could understand the car's "clients." Roma told SAE one of the results is, "We've baked a mantra — 'Never tell a customer no' — into how we make the car and the material choices. We just want to tell them how much and how long."

