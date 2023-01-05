ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Trezmen Marshall Discusses Stepping Up Big When Number Finally Called

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago

Georgia had to trickle down the depth chart a little bit during their game against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl meaning several players saw an uptick in their amount of snaps played. One of those players was veteran linebacker, Trezmen Marshall.

The Bulldogs' defense was on the field for over 32 minutes of the game. It resulted in Georgia having to give guys breathers throughout the game. We caught up with Marshall after the game, and he discussed always being ready for his turn to come and keeping the mentality to stay locked in every day.

"Knowing to like be ready. Stay ready, so I don't have to get ready, just them with that mentality. I practice hard every day, take my reps, get better every day, get better every game. When I get in, just do what I can and do what I train to do," said Marshall.

He also highlighted how Ohio State's high-tempo offense also played a role in Georgia rotating guys throughout the game to keep players fresh. Marshall this season has played 156 total snaps between all 14 games. Against Ohio State, he played 15 snaps which is roughly ten percent of his total snap count this season.

Most of Marshall's playing time this year has come during games that Georgia holds a substantial lead later in the game, but that was not the case in the semifinal game. The Bulldogs trailed for the majority of the football game, but Marshall found himself playing meaningful snaps against the Buckeyes in a do-or-die moment for this team.

Georgia now has their eyes set on its matchup with TCU in the National Championship game, the second title game for the Bulldogs in as many years. Marshall has seen his snap count increase over the past couple of games in the postseason, so there's a good chance he could play a valuable role for his defense in the biggest game of the year.

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

