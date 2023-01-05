Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Insurtech Superscript Finalizes £45M Series B Round
The team at Superscript is pleased to announce the completion of their £45 million ($54m USD) Series B funding round. The investment round was “led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket, with participation from new investor and Fortune 500 insurer The Hartford.” Other existing investors, “including Concentric, also participated.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Professional Gary Yeoh Joins Malaysia’s Payments Network PayNet as CCO
Malaysia-based payments network and infrastructure provider PayNet has recently appointed Gary Yeoh as the firm’s new Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment to oversee PayNet’s commercial operations comes after quite a notable year for Yeoh, who is reportedly a veteran of the Malaysian payments sector and has had brief stints working at payments platform Fave as well as BNPL Fintech Atome during 2022.
crowdfundinsider.com
Billionaire Jack Ma Gives Up Control of Chinese Fintech Firm Ant Group
Billionaire entrepreneur Jack Ma will reportedly end an acting-in-concert pact with three senior executives who had given Ma a 53.46% share of the voting power in Fintech firm Ant Group. Following the restructuring phase, the major shareholders of Ant Group will independently exercise their respective voting rights, which should leave...
crowdfundinsider.com
FLEETCOR Completes Cross-Border Payments Acquisition
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a global business payments company, completed the acquisition of Global Reach Group, a UK-based cross-border payments provider. With the acquisition, FLEETCOR “increases its cross-border payments scale and strengthens its position as a leading non-bank B2B global cross-border payments provider.”. Global Reach Group “facilitates international...
crowdfundinsider.com
C14, a Digital Asset Firm Enabling Fiat to Crypto Transfers, Has Raised $2.5 Million led by General Catalyst
C14, a “next-generation” payments and transfers service for digital assets, has raised $2.5 million in a funding round led by General Catalyst. According to an email from a representative, the funding will enable the company to continue to build out new payment rails as well as fuel new partnerships with traditional banks and payment processors in emerging markets.
crowdfundinsider.com
Saudi Central Bank Launches Open Banking Lab
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced the launch of the Open Banking Lab according to the Open Banking Framework issued by SAMA November 2022. The Open Banking Lab aims “to enable innovation and accelerate the development of open banking services in the Kingdom as it serves as one of the most important technical enablers of the open banking ecosystem in the Kingdom.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Announces Web3 Program to Develop Emerging Musical Artists in Digital Economy
The Mastercard Artist Accelerator will harness Web3 technologies on the Polygon blockchain, “forging new territory by connecting artists with mentors and fans in an exclusive development program”. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) extended its growing music footprint “with the launch of the Web3-based Mastercard Artist Accelerator program.”. Web3’s capabilities “have...
crowdfundinsider.com
Eric Chen: Co-Founder at Injective Labs Says FTX Contagion had Large Impact on How Investors are Approaching DeFi Projects
Eric Chen, CEO and co-founder of Injective Labs, and core contributor to Injective, has shared insights with CI about how the FTX contagion is upending investments in DeFi projects and what to expect for the future of digital assets. Injective recently announced a $40M funding round with Jump Crypto in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider Wyre Shares Update on Current Status of Business
The team at Wyre has shared an update with their community. Wyre said they wanted to “provide you with an update regarding the current state of [their] business.”. Wyre acknowledged that they “have not been immune to the challenges brought by the current macroeconomic climate and the recent events that have shaken the crypto industry.”
crowdfundinsider.com
European Fintech Lemonway Reports Solid Results for 2022
Lemonway, a top European Fintech, is reporting solid results for 2022, with volumes jumping by 39% during the year. Lemonway is a pan-European payments provider targeting marketplaces, including alternative finance platforms looking for payment processing, wallet management, and third-party payments, along with anti-money laundering (AML) and customer verification (KYC) services. Approximately 400 platforms utilize Lemonway, of which 200 are crowdfunding platforms. Lemonway has opened over 8 million digital wallets for platform operators.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Starling Bank Expects to More than Quadruple Pre-Tax Profits in Annual Results
Starling Bank expects to “more than quadruple its pre-tax profits in its Annual Results for the year ending 31 March 2023.”. According to an update shared with CI, the bank “generated annualized pre-tax profits of more than £250 million on the back of almost £600 million of annualized revenue for the month of December 2022.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante Predicts that Crypto-Asset Regulations will Be Solidified in 2023
The Federal bank regulatory agencies released a joint statement on crypto-asset risks to banking organizations, which is “a move that has been long anticipated by the community.”. Upon this news, Fireblocks’ Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante feels confident that 2023 will “see an increased amount of clarity...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Platform Matrixport Signs Up Chainalysis for Compliance, Fraud Monitoring
Matrixport has enlisted the assistance of Chainalysis to provide compliance, fraud monitoring, risk assessment, and more. Matrixport is a Singapore based digital asset platform that is a prime brokerage, spot trading, lending, asset management and more. Christopher Liu, Chief Compliance Officer at Matrixport, said that compliance is the cornerstone of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Pillz, Developer of Wearable Devices for NFT-Collectibles, Finalizes Pre-Seed Round
Pillz, the developer of wearable devices for NFT-collectibles and NFT-gaming, raised a pre-seed round from Xsolla and its Founder Aleksandr “Shurick” Agapitov. Aleksandr Agapitov, Xsolla founder and Pillz Board of Directors member, said:. “Pillz represents what I always look for in teams – a passion for changing the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Privacy focused Crypto Protocol Beam Shares Key Updates from Past Year
Beam celebrated its 4th anniversary on January 3rd 2023. During that time, Beam claims it has “cemented its place as the top confidential cryptocurrency in terms of features, stability and confidentiality, constantly evolving and improving in all categories.”. Launched in 2019, Beam is described as “a deflationary coin with...
crowdfundinsider.com
CGB Green Liberty Notes Announces New Offering
CGB Green Liberty Notes LLC, a subsidiary of the Connecticut Green Bank, has announced its fifth Green Liberty offering. The securities are issued under Reg CF and are available to all investors for as little as $100. CGB Green Liberty NOtes has partnered with Raise Green to enable their impact securities offering.
crowdfundinsider.com
Beerud Sheth, CEO of Gupshup, Comments on Developments Related to Digital Commerce, Conversational AI, ChatGPT
ChatGPT—the recently launched language processing AI model developed by OpenAI—has been “wowing users with its uncanny abilities to hold conversations, write essays, and even program computers,” according to an update shared with CI. However, the real value of conversational AI for digital commerce companies “lies in...
crowdfundinsider.com
European P2P Market Growth Expected to Slow Down in 2023: Report
The European P2P market is expected to lower its growth in 2023 “as financial institutions grapple with inflation,” according to an update from Robo.cash. Robocash analysts see several possible scenarios for the European P2P market development in 2023. The baseline scenario “implies that the market will slow down...
crowdfundinsider.com
Kadan Stadelmann: Komodo Blockchain CTO Says North Carolina Power Grid Attack Exposes Crypto Vulnerabilities
Crowdfund Insider recently caught up with Kadan Stadelmann, a blockchain developer, operations security professional and Komodo Platform’s chief technology officer. Komodo is described as “an open, composable blockchain platform.” With a multi-chain design, Komodo is focused on “providing fully composable blockchain solutions for independent developers, startups, and enterprise businesses alike.” It’s an innovative environment and the Komodo community is currently growing (since 2016).
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase to Slash Employees by 950, Expects to Lose $500 Million for FY 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the largest crypto exchange in the US and the only one that is publicly traded, will slash its employee headcount by approximately 950 individuals as part of a move to adjust to the challenging economic environment. Coinbase said it will also cut operating expenses by 25% quarter over quarter as digital asset markets have tanked.
Comments / 0