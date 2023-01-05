ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Changes In Joliet For All Landlords

The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
JOLIET, IL
Bolingbrook K-9 Gets Extra Protection

Bolingbrook Police Department getting a bullet proof vest for their K-9. Chief Mike Rompa, K-9 Handler Mary Rose Kendall, K-9 ‘Ava’ and the entire Bolingbrook Police Department are thrilled to announce the donation of a ballistic vest to Bolingbrook Police K-9 Ava by Spike’s K-9 Fund. Spike’s K-9 Fund is a non-profit organization designed and dedicated to providing protection to working dogs.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Joliet Police: Home Invasion Arrest

On January 9, 2023, at 8:19 PM, Joliet Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue for a report of a disturbance. It was determined that 60-year-old Arthur Mitchell had entered the apartment by force and was attacking his girlfriend and her adult son with a metal curtain rod inside the apartment. Upon arrival, Officers observed the female victim fleeing the apartment. Officers encountered Mitchell near the front door to the apartment and gave him commands to submit to arrest. Mitchell ignored the Officer’s commands and ran back into the apartment, closing the door behind him. Officers pursued Mitchell into the apartment and placed him into custody without further incident.
JOLIET, IL
Joliet Man Arrested After Threatening Police Officer

A 36-year-old Joliet man was arrested over the weekend after he attacked a Joliet Police Officer and threatened to kill another while JPD were responding to a disturbance in the Maycrest Neighborhood. Brian Hayes-Adams has been charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer after Friday night’s incident. It...
JOLIET, IL
Joliet Police Find Woman Shot to Death Inside Car

An investigation is underway after a 24-year old Joliet woman was found deceased inside of a vehicle on Sunday morning. It was at 12:21 am that police were called to an alley in the 1200 block of Clement Street and discovered the body of Maya A. Smith. The Will County Coroner’s Office has told WJOL that Smith appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
JOLIET, IL
MLK Brunch & Celebration In Joliet 2023

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is Monday, January 16th and in advance of the holiday a special event is being organized in Joliet. The African American Business Association is holding a brunch and celebration in honor of MLK. The theme is “Cultivating Action through Collective Impact.” Christopher Parker says the January 14th event will begin with a brunch.
JOLIET, IL

