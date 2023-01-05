ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc27.com

Victim identified in Lancaster County apartment homicide

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a weekend shooting. According to the coroner’s office, 35-year-old Hector Burgos-Torres was declared deceased at the Lincoln West Apartments complex due to multiple gunshot wounds. Burgos-Torres was transported to the Lancaster...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 person injured in overnight central Pa. shooting

One person was shot overnight Monday in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired shortly after 2 a.m. on the 100 block of Laurel Street, police said. One person, of unknown age and gender, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said investigators do not believe the shooting...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Police investigate shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Lancaster. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Laurel Street. One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening, police said. Laurel Street was closed between Vine and...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Leaves Reading Passenger In Critical Condition

A passenger in Reading was hospitalized following a serious head-on crash in the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities told Daily Voice. The accident happened on Schuylkill Road between Avenue B and Lehigh Street at around 5:15 a.m., Reading police said. Firefighters removed an adult male passenger from...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed when her car crashed into a truck at central Pa. intersection: coroner

A 55-year-old woman died Saturday when her car crashed into the back of a truck that was stopped at a red light in York County, the coroner’s office said. The truck tractor — which did not have a trailer hitched to the back — was stopped at Route 30 east and North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township when 55-year-old Mary P. Escobar, of Ephrata, crashed into the back of it, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

$5,000 of diesel fuel stolen from Dauphin County gas station: Police

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say someone stole over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from a travel plaza in Dauphin County on Dec. 30, 2022. Police say they responded to the Exit 77 travel plaza at 7800 Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township for a reported theft around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Hit-and-run crash, criminal mischief, found property

Vehicle Accident – At approximately 6:25 p.m. Jan. 1, a crash occurred when a 2022 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg man accompanied by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg woman was traveling south in the 2600 block of South Pine Grove Street when a deer entered the vehicle’s travel lane. The Toyota collided with the deer. The occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported by the occupants. The Toyota was not able to be driven from the scene due to electrical issues. Joe May’s Towing also assisted on the scene.
FREDERICKSBURG, PA
WGAL

Walmart shoplifter bites officer, Manheim Township police say

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man police say was shoplifting at a Walmart is accused of striking one officer and biting another in Lancaster County. Manheim Township police said they were called to the Walmart on Fruitville Pike on Nov. 29. Police said someone at the store recognized the suspect, Rygo Kingsley, 23, of Lancaster. Police said there was an ongoing investigation of Kingsley for shoplifting.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Big fire burns in Lancaster County

STRASBURG, Pa. — Crews are battling a big business fire in Lancaster County. The fire, which is sending up thick plumes of smoke that can be seen from miles away, is burning at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene of ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County: reports

The Lancaster County coroner was called to a police scene in West Hempfield Township early Sunday, according to a report from WGAL. Emergency dispatchers said officials were called to the area of the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville before 4 a.m. The Lancaster County coroner confirmed one unidentified man was dead at the complex. The deputy coroner told CBS21 that the death was suspicious.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death in Cumberland County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have arrested and charged a man with drug delivery resulting in death. "On August 18, 2022 the Upper Allen Police began investigating a death that was the result of a drug overdose. The subsequent investigation revealed that Christopher Hoover supplied dangerous drugs to the victim which ultimately caused his death," Upper Allen Police said in a statement.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman dies after slamming into the back of tractor trailer in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead after officials say she smashed into a tractor trailer while it was stopped at a red light. According to the York County Coroner, a 55-year-old woman had been driving eastbound on Rt. 30 at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday when she collided with a tractor trailer at a red light.
YORK COUNTY, PA

