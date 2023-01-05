Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Victim identified in Lancaster County apartment homicide
Coroner IDs man shot to death during burglary at central Pa. apartment
1 person injured in overnight central Pa. shooting
WGAL
Police investigate shooting in Lancaster
Head-On Crash Leaves Reading Passenger In Critical Condition
A passenger in Reading was hospitalized following a serious head-on crash in the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities told Daily Voice. The accident happened on Schuylkill Road between Avenue B and Lehigh Street at around 5:15 a.m., Reading police said. Firefighters removed an adult male passenger from...
WGAL
Coroner's office identifies man fatally shot at Lancaster County apartment complex
1 killed during burglary at central Pa. apartment complex: DA
Woman killed when her car crashed into a truck at central Pa. intersection: coroner
abc27.com
$5,000 of diesel fuel stolen from Dauphin County gas station: Police
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say someone stole over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from a travel plaza in Dauphin County on Dec. 30, 2022. Police say they responded to the Exit 77 travel plaza at 7800 Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township for a reported theft around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Hit-and-run crash, criminal mischief, found property
Vehicle Accident – At approximately 6:25 p.m. Jan. 1, a crash occurred when a 2022 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg man accompanied by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg woman was traveling south in the 2600 block of South Pine Grove Street when a deer entered the vehicle’s travel lane. The Toyota collided with the deer. The occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported by the occupants. The Toyota was not able to be driven from the scene due to electrical issues. Joe May’s Towing also assisted on the scene.
WGAL
Walmart shoplifter bites officer, Manheim Township police say
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man police say was shoplifting at a Walmart is accused of striking one officer and biting another in Lancaster County. Manheim Township police said they were called to the Walmart on Fruitville Pike on Nov. 29. Police said someone at the store recognized the suspect, Rygo Kingsley, 23, of Lancaster. Police said there was an ongoing investigation of Kingsley for shoplifting.
abc27.com
Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times
UPDATE Details Released After 'Suspicious Death' At Lancaster County Apartment Complex
WGAL
Big fire burns in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — Crews are battling a big business fire in Lancaster County. The fire, which is sending up thick plumes of smoke that can be seen from miles away, is burning at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
Coroner called to scene of ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County: reports
Police and coroner's office investigating incident in Lancaster County
WGAL
Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death in Cumberland County
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have arrested and charged a man with drug delivery resulting in death. "On August 18, 2022 the Upper Allen Police began investigating a death that was the result of a drug overdose. The subsequent investigation revealed that Christopher Hoover supplied dangerous drugs to the victim which ultimately caused his death," Upper Allen Police said in a statement.
WGAL
Man accused of pointing gun at group of teens in traffic in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is accused of pointing a gun at a group of teenagers in traffic in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, on Jonestown Road/Route 22 in West Hanover Township. State police said...
local21news.com
Woman dies after slamming into the back of tractor trailer in York Co.
WGAL
Person found shot to death at apartment complex in Lancaster County
