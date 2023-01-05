ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Damar Hamlin 'AWAKE and showing signs of improvement' says Bills teammate Kaiir Elam

By Alex Raskin Sports News Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Damar Hamlin is awake and showing signs of improvement after suffering a cardiac arrest and being resuscitated during Monday's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati.

Buffalo cornerback Kaiir Elam made the announcement Thursday on Twitter : 'Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!'

University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors have released their own statement, noting that Hamlin's 'neurological condition and function is intact.'

UC's Dr. Timothy Pritts calls the development a turning point in Hamlin's recovery.

The Bills, too, released a statement, reporting that Hamlin is improving : 'While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.'

Hamlin had been under sedation, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport , has recently begun gripping the hands of loved ones in the hospital.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">An amazing update on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> Damar Hamlin from University of Cincinnati Medical Center. 🙏for Damar, he isn’t out of the woods yet, but this is awesome new. <a href="https://t.co/6MFexDXGMy">pic.twitter.com/6MFexDXGMy</a></p>&mdash; Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) <a href="https://twitter.com/GregVorse/status/1611070191529517072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 5, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGi0u_0k4U99tI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4zt4_0k4U99tI00

On Wednesday, the Bills players had an 'emotional' phone call with Hamlin's father , Mario, who had an encouraging update about his son.

'The team needed it,' one source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network is reporting that the Bills plan to practice Thursday for the first time since Monday's game was postponed indefinitely. The team did go through a walkthrough at the practice facility in Orchard Park on Wednesday.

Another source told NFL Network's Mike Giardi that the call was 'emotional,' but did provide some 'calm' for players amid a difficult week.

'This isn't easy,' the source told Giardi, adding they are 'doing this together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSUBV_0k4U99tI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trh5H_0k4U99tI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9YRb_0k4U99tI00

Bills spokespeople did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for further details about the call.

Hamlin was resuscitated by medics on the Paycor Stadium field, but updates have been positive in the days since, with his ventilator usage reduced from 100 percent to 50 percent late on Tuesday.

ESPN spoke to Rooney outside the hospital in Cincinnati on Wednesday, and he revealed the positive news that doctors were happy with the progress he has made.

Rooney was also quick to correct 'misinformation' being spread about the amount of times Hamlin was resuscitated, in the wake of the player's uncle telling reporters it had happened twice, once at the stadium and once at the hospital.

It has now been revealed that there was only one resuscitation, on the field at Paycor Stadium.

The 12-3 Bills host the New England Patriots on Sunday, and conceivably still have a chance to wrestle the top seed in the AFC playoffs away from the 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs, depending on whether or not the NFL orders last week's game against Cincinnati to be completed.

One option is to cancel the remainder of the Bills-Bengals game, and use winning percentage to determine playoff seeding in the AFC. Such a move would give the Chiefs the edge on securing the first-round bye and home-field advantage in the postseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9VKe_0k4U99tI00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB

If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Scott Turner’s at times curious play-calling and the underwhelming results that ultimately derailed the Washington Commanders season cost him his job as offensive coordinator. Turner was fired Tuesday after his third year on the job featured an offense that underperformed with multiple quarterbacks and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

720K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy