ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RamDigest

'Resiliency': Sean McVay's Message as Rams Close Out Regular Season

By Kevin Tame, Jr
RamDigest
RamDigest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pk7Dy_0k4U977q00

"One of the things I'm proud of is in spite of everything that we've been through, these guys continue to compete," Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said while addressing the media. "They continue to show up day."

The 2022 season is all but over for the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) after being eliminated from playoff contention in their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Despite being the defending Super Bowl champions and bringing back several all-star caliber players from last season's roster, the Rams' season was derailed by injuries. In fact, they’ve lost at least one key contributor at just about every position.

Matthew Stafford landed on injured reserve back in December after being in concussion protocol, as well as dealing with a neck injury.

Cooper Kupp is still on the IR after sustaining his high-ankle sprain in mid-November.

So with the Rams having virtually nothing to play for this weekend, Sean McVay has a strong message for his team as they head into the final week of the season.

“Continue to compete to the best of your ability,” McVay said. “Let's try to have a good week of preparation and see if we can put together a good plan, a good week of prep, and go play the best that we're capable of against Seattle.

“And obviously, if you're able to finish on a good positive note, that would be reflective of the resilience and just kind of the character of this football team. But one of the things I'm proud of is in spite of everything that we've been through, these guys continue to compete, they continue to show up day in and day out and that's made what's been an incredibly challenging year for me a lot easier because of the resilience that they've demonstrated.”

Rams’ quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has only been with the team for about a month now, echoed his coach's comments by telling the media he wants to end the season on a high note.

“Not sure how the playoff standings look right now, but I am sure we are going to be walking into a great atmosphere there in Seattle,” Mayfield said. “I want to improve and end the season on a high note. Something I can be proud of and just continue to lead and be the same guy every day. Just want to play better for these guys.”

Mayfield is 1-2 as the Los Angeles starter, with his lone victory being that epic Week 14 comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders just two days after signing with the Rams.

The final game for the Rams will be on the road against the 8-8 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Rams have a chance to play spoiler as Seattle looks to secure the NFC’s third wild-card spot.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter at @ Kevin_Tame

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler

The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions defender had pettiest tweet after knocking Packers out of playoffs

Kerby Joseph let the petty flow through his veins after Sunday’s spoiler win over the rival Green Bay Packers. Joseph and the Detroit Lions shut the Packers out of the playoffs with a 20-16 victory on Sunday night. Though the Lions had already themselves been eliminated with the Seattle Seahawks’ win earlier in the day,... The post Lions defender had pettiest tweet after knocking Packers out of playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
FlurrySports

Early Packers 2023 Mock Draft

Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers season ended in disappointment, and there are many changes that are needed in order for this team to compete for the Super Bowl next season. While I don't think these changes will take place, it is clear that the team from a personnel standpoint could look very different, due to the number of free agents and the salary cap situation. With this in mind, we have a very early Green Bay Packers mock draft 2023.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Heartbroken For Lions Fans

Needing help from Baker Mayfield and the Rams on Sunday, the Detroit Lions were this close to having a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, it wasn't meant to be, as LA fell to the Seahawks in overtime. The NFL world was heartbroken for...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Scott Turner’s at times curious play-calling and the underwhelming results that ultimately derailed the Washington Commanders season cost him his job as offensive coordinator. Turner was fired Tuesday after his third year on the job featured an offense that underperformed with multiple quarterbacks and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Lions RB Jamaal Williams goes viral for his NBC introduction

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams went viral for his introduction on “Sunday Night Football” for NBC in Week 18. Williams’ Lions were playing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. When NBC ran the intros, Williams didn’t name his college or another school or hometown. Rather, he said a full sentence that most couldn’t... The post Lions RB Jamaal Williams goes viral for his NBC introduction appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Damar Hamlin undergoing tests in Buffalo hospital: ‘Not home quite yet’

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in good spirits as he remains hospitalized in Buffalo, the team announced Tuesday. “Not home quite just yet,” Hamlin tweeted. “Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong.” The 24-year-old Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday, and transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute one week after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2. Hamlin — who was joined by his...
BUFFALO, NY
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy