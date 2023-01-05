Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
How to Sow Seeds in Winter to Get Them Ready for Spring Germination
As autumn marches on around us and we slowly put our gardens to bed for the winter, the thought of sowing seeds of any kind seems months away. Surely this is a job for spring. In reality, however, many seeds can be sown, or even need to be sown, in the colder months to be ready to sprout in the warmth of spring.
a-z-animals.com
Peace Lily Fertilizer: Do You Need It And Other Tips
The beauty of peace lilies is really something to behold! This might surprise you given their fragile appearance, but they are hardy plants that can survive in a range of lighting conditions, including semi-darkness. Even a small bit of carelessness on the part of busy or neglectful indoor gardeners won’t kill peace lilies.
NOLA.com
Can you reuse your potting soil? Probably, and here's how: LSU Garden News
It’s not a bad idea to be conservative. Whether we are talking about environmental conservation or being fiscally conservative, as gardeners, there are decisions we can make to conserve money and resources. One such way is reusing potting soil. Many home gardeners today grow annuals, herbs and vegetables in...
Game changer: World’s first cow-dung-powered tractor is here
A British company has created a pioneering tractor that could be a game changer in the green energy-striving agricultural industry. The ground-breaking cow-dung powered 270 horsepower tractor is said to perform on par with counterparts driven by normal diesel engines, according to multiple media reports on Friday. "The T7 liquid...
Many Neolithic natives made their gruel and stew using cooked cereal- Analysis of ancient pottery reveals new discovery
Recently, a team of scientists headed by the University of Bristol discovered that "cereals, including wheat, were cooked in pots." The scientists used chemical analysis of pottery that had been well-preserved and discovered "in the waters surrounding small artificial islands" in Scotland. [i]
40 Indoor Plants That Can Grow In Water Indefinitely
Growing plants in soil can have some downsides, which is why many opt to grow their plants in only water. What houseplants can live in water, though?
marthastewart.com
Should You Refrigerate Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Grapefruit, and Other Citrus?
A decorative bowl of oranges or a fruit display piled high with juicy grapefruits, pomelos, and tangerines looks fabulous, but is this aesthetically pleasing setup really how you should store these juicy fruits? We spoke to experts to find out the right way to store citrus for peak flavor and freshness.
How Do You Grow Air Plants? (Hint: They Don’t Need Soil!)
Tillandsia are low-maintenance, but figuring out how to grow air plants—and care for them—can seem daunting. We’ll break down everything you need to know, so you can see your plants thrive.
beefmagazine.com
Add more steers to your beef operation
The use of beef semen on dairy cows is a recent change in the dairy industry to increase revenue and likely profitability for dairy operations. Traditional dairy steer calves had relatively less value, but by employing sex-sorted beef semen on dairy cows that are not candidates to produce replacement dairy heifers, the outcome is a steer calf with additional value when fed and turned into beef.
a-z-animals.com
What Soil Do Succulents Like?
Succulents are one of the most popular plants to grow in your garden. They’re easy to care for and require little attention, making them a great choice for novice gardeners. Succulents can survive in a wide range of environments, including direct sunlight and dry soil, which makes them an excellent choice for those who don’t have much time or space to devote to their gardens. They also come in a variety of shapes and colors, so it’s easy to find one that fits your style.
flowerpatchfarmhouse.com
Slow Gardening: How to Put the “Gardening” Back in Gardening
Have you heard of Slow Gardening? Lately, gardening is not typically something that people take their time with. I have watched some popular garden vloggers and influencers and they want it all done now, buying the latest hybrid plants, using bags of fertilizers, quick-starting additives etc. It feels like we are being pushed to get things done fast and see results right away.
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing A Lawn In Sandy Soil – Sandy Soil Lawn Care
If you live in an area of sandy soil and think a lawn is never going to happen, think again. The key is sowing grass seed that is drought tolerant with deep roots to absorb water and nutrients. There’s no reason to throw in the towel and settle for a lawnless view that comes with sandy soil. Read on to learn more.
modernfarmer.com
Grain Farming Goes Indoors
Vertical farms have had successes producing fresh greens and herbs, tomatoes and strawberries—all necessary and delicious crops but not the most calorie-dense. That honor falls to cereals and grains, which generally take up more space and spread out over amber-tinted fields. But those amber waves of grain could soon take up residence indoors, with the first successfully grown indoor wheat.
ABC 15 News
Farmers, business owners face tough choices as hay prices rise
Inflation might be easing, but food prices are still rising — not only for items you buy at the grocery store but also for farmers trying to feed their livestock. The cost of hay has soared within the past year, forcing local businesses to make some tough decisions. Rachel...
agupdate.com
Alternative feed? Rye not?
This is great for corn producers, rough on livestock feeders. “Feed is high. It’s high for everyone,” Warren Rusche said during a seminar Jan. 5 at the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion. Costs may have some producers rethinking their feedstuffs. Rusche, a feedlot specialist for South Dakota State...
gardeningknowhow.com
Creating Flowering Fences – Flowers That Grow Over Fences
Living fences are a fabulous way of bordering your property. Not only are they lively, but if you choose blooming shrubs, they brighten the garden with their flowers. You might also add some “wow” factor by growing flowering plants on an existing fence. The effect will add vivid color and texture, especially on old, ugly fences. Flowering fences work in a variety of sites, provided they are suitable for your zone, lighting, and soil type.
swineweb.com
In Swine Versation: The Modern Farmer, with Stewart Skinner
Stewart Skinner, owner of Imani Farms in Ontario Canada joins us for a great discussion. We discuss the tagline “Modern Farmer” when social media came to the forefront in 2009. We talk about this story, his family farm Stonaleen Farms and how we created and developed Imani Farms and the meaning behind it. The strength and qualities or being a Canadian Pig Farmer, along with rapid fire questions. We also discuss reaching a decision maker and how this is a challenge in our industry, and how we makes decisions as a Hog Manager. We wrap on how Stewart matches a personal and corporate vision vs social responsibility, profit and longevity?
backyardgardener.com
How to treat Soil borne fungus disease
Soil borne fungus diseases are a common problem in agriculture, horticulture, and home gardening. These diseases are caused by fungi that live in the soil and attack the roots, stems, and leaves of plants, causing serious damage and even death. Some of the most common soil borne fungus diseases include:
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Broccoli in Containers
Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, broccoli is one of those vegetables that is nutritious and delicious. Whether you enjoy it added into a stir-fry, roasted in the oven, or with your veggies and dip — growing your own broccoli is rewarding and tasty. If you’re limited on space or just can’t get the right outdoor growing conditions, grow broccoli in containers!
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
