"You didn't answer any question": Fox News host Sean Hannity grills Lauren Boebert over "math"

By Meaghan Ellis
 5 days ago
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

As House Republicans continue their political sparring match amid Rep. Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., repeated efforts to secure enough votes to become House Speaker, one lawmaker recently entered into a sparring match of her own.

On Wednesday, January 6, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., found herself at the center of a heated exchange with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Boebert, who is one of the 20 Republican lawmakers adamantly refusing to back McCarthy's bid for House Speaker, doubled down on her stance. Hannity opened the discussion with a reference to Boebert's attempt to appeal to former President Donald Trump to advise McCarthy to withdraw his bid.

He went on to criticize the Colorado lawmaker's "math" as he emphasized that the majority of the Republican lawmakers in the chamber are actually backing McCarthy.

"So, if I'm going to use your words, and your methodology and your math, isn't it time for you to pack it in and your side to pack it in considering he has over 200 and you have 20?" Hannity asked.

"Sean, I understand the frustration, I promise you, but ... ," Boebert said before Hannity interrupted. "I'm not frustrated. You didn't answer any question," Hannity pointed out.

At one point during the interview, Boebert posed a bizarre suggestion saying she could enter the former president's name as a nominee for House Speaker. Although it is not a requirement for a nominee to be a member of Congress, the suggestion appeared to frustrate Hannity even more.

"Is this a game show?" Hannity asked as he interrupted the Republican lawmaker again.

"No, no, no ... ," Boebert replied.

The Fox News host continued, "We're going to pick Jim Jordan one day, [Byron] Donalds the other day, Trump the next day?"

At multiple points during the interview, Boebert attempted to cool things off but to no avail.

"We are here to legislate, we are here to get the country back on track and ... ," Boebert said.

"I can tell," Hannity replied.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Jim Pearson
5d ago

There are definitely some republicans that are part of the dysfunctional SWAMP. They are worried more about their careers than they are about the American people.

stop the lies.
4d ago

The Republican Party just knows obstruction, hate, destruction, hate, projection, and hate. Fear, hate, lies, and criminality is their only contributions for decades.

My name is Zeul
4d ago

You’re talking to someone with a GED!! Did you really think you were going to any intelligent answers?? Ask her a question about Pelosi that’s the only thing that she seems to talk about and now she won’t even have her to talk about!!🇺🇸🇺🇸

