REISTERSTOWN — James “Jim” Ronald Richter, 75, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after a short stay in the hospital in Reisterstown near his residence. He was born on December 27, 1947, in Garrett County and was the son of the late Vernon “Johnny” and Betty (Butler) Richter of the Cove in Accident.

REISTERSTOWN, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO