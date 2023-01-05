Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Mercyhurst University Awarded $40,000 in Grant Funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education
The Pennsylvania Department of Education awarded 39 institutions of higher education and post-secondary education It's On Us PA grants of up to $60,000 each, totaling more than $1.3 million. Governor Tom Wolf established It's On Us PA roughly seven years ago. It's On Us PA is the nation's first statewide...
erienewsnow.com
Corry Man Brings Civil War Hero to Life
Northwestern Pennsylvania was home to many fascinating figures in U.S. history, including Colonel Strong Vincent. Wouldn't it be great to go back in time and talk to guys like him?. It’s not possible but Tom Hansen provides the next best thing. He dresses up as Vincent for educational and special...
erienewsnow.com
Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
erienewsnow.com
Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County
A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
erienewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
erienewsnow.com
Embracing Hardship: Buffalo NY Resident Reacts to a Year of Adversity
BUFFALO, NY (Erie News Now) — Buffalo residents have endured several hardships in the past year. Damar Hamlin’s injury is just one of many life-or-death situations residents have witnessed. Andrew Rutski, a retired corrections officer in the state of New York, has lived in Buffalo his entire life....
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigating Body Found in North East
The Pennsylvania State Police Crime unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in a wooded area. Authorities were called around 9:30 Sunday morning to this area near the North East Moose Club Family Center off East Main Road. They found a male victim in stages of...
erienewsnow.com
Fire and Ice Celebration Returning to Celeron to Benefit Local Charity
CELORON, NY (Erie News Now) — A winter event to benefit a Chautauqua County charity is returning to Celeron, organizers announced. Chautauqua Harbor Hotel will become a winter playground Feb. 9, 10 and 11. More than 20,000 pounds of ice will be carved into ice sculptures, martini ice luges...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Identify Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99
Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
erienewsnow.com
Burger King Classic Brings in New Customers for Local Businesses
The 39th annual Burger King Classic, which brings in some of the best high school basketball teams from across the country, concluded tonight. The tournament brought in dozens of players, all of whom needed to be fed, housed, and entertained while in Erie. "They went over [to Splash Lagoon], and...
erienewsnow.com
Otters Fire HC Adams
BREAKING: The Erie Otters have fired Head Coach BJ Adams, effective immediately, it was announced by GM Dave Brown. Adams has been the head coach since 2021-22 and has been with the organization since 2015. Assistant coaches Vince Laise and Wes Wolfe will handle coaching duties until a new coach...
Comments / 0