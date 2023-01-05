ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidetoday.com

Venice Boulevard Apartment Complex Underway

Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School. Wiseman Residential has begun to build a new project close to Venice High School as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The project was already approved by the Los Angeles Planning Department back in 2020 and is located at 1600 E. Venice Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood seeks $407 million from state surplus for transit connector project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood continues to piecemeal funding to meet the threshold needed to begin construction on the Inglewood Transit Connector project. The state projects a $24 billion deficit this year, yet that hasn’t stopped the Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority from having its hand out to the tune of $407 million.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

LACOE hires new County Administrator for Inglewood Unified School District

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Unified School District announced the hiring of Dr. James (Jim) Morris as the latest County Administrator to lead the beleaguered district. “I am very pleased to share with you the appointment of Dr. James Morris as the new county administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District. Dr. Morris joins the Inglewood Unified family with more than 40 years of public education experience, including seven years as the superintendent of Fremont Unified School District, one of California’s highest-performing school districts.” wrote Debra Duardo, with the Los Angeles County Office of Education in a statement announcing his hiring.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Three-alarm fire ravishes Torrance cafe

TORRANCE, Calif. – A Torrance business caught fire late Saturday night. Authorities responded to the 20000 block of Western Ave. after a fire broke out at the Fantastic Cafe. The incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, Torrance Fire Department reported heavy smoke rising from the location...
TORRANCE, CA
foxla.com

Propane tanker trailer overturns on 110 Freeway in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - No injuries were reported after a big rig loaded with propane overturned Monday morning on the transition road from the 110 Freeway to the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, snarling traffic in the area. California Highway Patrol officials said the single-vehicle crash was reported just before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Vehicle crashes into Lomita business

LOMITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A vehicle crashed into a business Jan. 7. A single-vehicle traffic accident left one vehicle inside of a business on the corner of Lomita Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue, Saturday night. Agustin’s Exotic Birds and Reptiles was struck around 9:40 p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound...
LOMITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency

CULVER CITY, Calif. – The City of Culver City has proclaimed a local homelessness emergency on January 3, 2023. A proclamation of a local emergency was issued by City Manager John Nachbar in his capacity as the City’s Director of Emergency Services. It will allow Culver City to operate beyond its normal operational policies and procedures to better address the homelessness crisis, align the City with other regional jurisdictions, and open the door to potential new funding opportunities to address the crisis.
CULVER CITY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Person rescued from El Sereno house fire

El Sereno - One person was rescued Monday evening from a burning home. Firefighters were called at 9:53 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Minto Court where they quickly extinguished the flames and rescued an occupant of the home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. House Fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA city council meetings resume today

LOS ANGELES – After three weeks off for winter recess, the Los Angeles City Council will be back in session Tuesday, with the fallout from the racism scandal roiling City Hall expected to continue impacting the meetings. Councilman Kevin de León has responded to widespread calls to resign over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood reschedules Housing Plan Public Hearing for Jan. 10 at 2 pm

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The city of Inglewood will hold a Public Hearing on Jan. 10 at 2:00 p.m. on the draft 2021-2022 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) that is submitted annually to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The report was initially due by Dec. 31,...
INGLEWOOD, CA
beyondchron.org

LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality

“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton neighborhood installs ‘no gangs live here’ signage to deter violence

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A Compton neighborhood is hoping to distance itself from gang ties by posting anti-gang signage along its street. KABC7 reported Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping Compton neighborhoods disassociate themselves from gang ties. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif supports the community’s...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gold Line Metro service interrupted to clear debris

LOS ANGELES – The Metro L Line service is interrupted Tuesday because of debris on the tracks requiring repairs. The train service will be affected from the Southwest Station to South Pasadena until repairs are complete. Train service is operating between the Southwest Museum Station and Union Station on...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena shooting leaves man injured

PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy