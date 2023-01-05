Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose Offensive CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
LeBron James Out With InjuryOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
westsidetoday.com
Venice Boulevard Apartment Complex Underway
Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School. Wiseman Residential has begun to build a new project close to Venice High School as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The project was already approved by the Los Angeles Planning Department back in 2020 and is located at 1600 E. Venice Boulevard.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood seeks $407 million from state surplus for transit connector project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood continues to piecemeal funding to meet the threshold needed to begin construction on the Inglewood Transit Connector project. The state projects a $24 billion deficit this year, yet that hasn’t stopped the Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority from having its hand out to the tune of $407 million.
2 cars fall into Chatsworth sinkhole
Two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight in Chatsworth, trapping two people, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
LACOE hires new County Administrator for Inglewood Unified School District
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Unified School District announced the hiring of Dr. James (Jim) Morris as the latest County Administrator to lead the beleaguered district. “I am very pleased to share with you the appointment of Dr. James Morris as the new county administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District. Dr. Morris joins the Inglewood Unified family with more than 40 years of public education experience, including seven years as the superintendent of Fremont Unified School District, one of California’s highest-performing school districts.” wrote Debra Duardo, with the Los Angeles County Office of Education in a statement announcing his hiring.
2urbangirls.com
Three-alarm fire ravishes Torrance cafe
TORRANCE, Calif. – A Torrance business caught fire late Saturday night. Authorities responded to the 20000 block of Western Ave. after a fire broke out at the Fantastic Cafe. The incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, Torrance Fire Department reported heavy smoke rising from the location...
LA County Board to Consider Homeless Emergency Declaration
Mirroring a step taken by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on her first day in office last month, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday is expected to proclaim a local emergency on homelessness.
foxla.com
Propane tanker trailer overturns on 110 Freeway in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - No injuries were reported after a big rig loaded with propane overturned Monday morning on the transition road from the 110 Freeway to the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, snarling traffic in the area. California Highway Patrol officials said the single-vehicle crash was reported just before...
2urbangirls.com
Vehicle crashes into Lomita business
LOMITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A vehicle crashed into a business Jan. 7. A single-vehicle traffic accident left one vehicle inside of a business on the corner of Lomita Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue, Saturday night. Agustin’s Exotic Birds and Reptiles was struck around 9:40 p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound...
2urbangirls.com
Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency
CULVER CITY, Calif. – The City of Culver City has proclaimed a local homelessness emergency on January 3, 2023. A proclamation of a local emergency was issued by City Manager John Nachbar in his capacity as the City’s Director of Emergency Services. It will allow Culver City to operate beyond its normal operational policies and procedures to better address the homelessness crisis, align the City with other regional jurisdictions, and open the door to potential new funding opportunities to address the crisis.
foxla.com
LA homeless crisis: Councilwoman Traci Park working to help unsheltered residents in District 11
LOS ANGELES - A newly-elected Los Angeles City Councilmember is hitting the ground running when it comes to tackling the homeless crisis plaguing California’s most populous city. In November, Councilmember Traci Park beat out her opponent, Erin Darling, to succeed Mike Bonin. "We obviously have a huge crisis on...
2urbangirls.com
Compton to host Community Workshop / Taller de la comunidad de Compton Jan. 23
COMPTON, Calif. – The city of Compton invites the community to participate in a community workshop on Jan. 23. discussing land use alternatives.
theeastsiderla.com
Person rescued from El Sereno house fire
El Sereno - One person was rescued Monday evening from a burning home. Firefighters were called at 9:53 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Minto Court where they quickly extinguished the flames and rescued an occupant of the home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. House Fire...
2urbangirls.com
LA city council meetings resume today
LOS ANGELES – After three weeks off for winter recess, the Los Angeles City Council will be back in session Tuesday, with the fallout from the racism scandal roiling City Hall expected to continue impacting the meetings. Councilman Kevin de León has responded to widespread calls to resign over...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood reschedules Housing Plan Public Hearing for Jan. 10 at 2 pm
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The city of Inglewood will hold a Public Hearing on Jan. 10 at 2:00 p.m. on the draft 2021-2022 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) that is submitted annually to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The report was initially due by Dec. 31,...
beyondchron.org
LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality
“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
2urbangirls.com
Compton neighborhood installs ‘no gangs live here’ signage to deter violence
COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A Compton neighborhood is hoping to distance itself from gang ties by posting anti-gang signage along its street. KABC7 reported Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping Compton neighborhoods disassociate themselves from gang ties. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif supports the community’s...
2urbangirls.com
Gold Line Metro service interrupted to clear debris
LOS ANGELES – The Metro L Line service is interrupted Tuesday because of debris on the tracks requiring repairs. The train service will be affected from the Southwest Station to South Pasadena until repairs are complete. Train service is operating between the Southwest Museum Station and Union Station on...
2urbangirls.com
Pasadena shooting leaves man injured
PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
2urbangirls.com
LA Council reaffirms end to COVID State of Emergency as bid to extend it fails
LOS ANGELES – The City Council voted again to end Los Angeles’ state of local emergency due to COVID-19 at the end of the month, after a motion to extend the emergency and keep in place temporary tenant protections failed Tuesday. The council voted in December to set...
