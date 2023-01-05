Auriemma to miss No. 5 UConn's game at Xavier

UConn coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Princeton, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

Chris Dailey will again be in charge of the UConn women's basketball team tonight.

The school announced Thursday that coach Geno Auriemma will miss the Huskies’ Big East game at Xavier and will rejoin the team at a later date.

"It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down," Auriemma said in a statement. "I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready."