Storrs, CT

Auriemma to miss No. 5 UConn's game at Xavier

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
UConn coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Princeton, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

Chris Dailey will again be in charge of the UConn women's basketball team tonight.

The school announced Thursday that coach Geno Auriemma will miss the Huskies’ Big East game at Xavier and will rejoin the team at a later date.

"It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down," Auriemma said in a statement. "I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready."

UConn's game at St. John's to be played

The UConn women’s basketball team has been cleared to return to action. After seeing their home game with DePaul on Sunday postponed for having only six scholarship players available, the fourth-ranked Huskies will take on St. John’s as scheduled Wednesday at 8 p.m. at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Summing up No. 4 UConn's 69-60 win over Creighton

Following a first half that featured two ties and eight lead changes, the Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East) led 40-29 early in the second half before Creighton (9-7, 3-2) went on a 14-2 run to take a one-point lead with 13:47 to play. But UConn weathered the storm and responded with a 17-4 run of its own over the next 6:26 to take a 59-47 advantage. The Bluejays cut it to six on a dunk from Ryan Kalkbrenner with 4:09 to play, but they’d get no closer the rest of the way.
Tech advances leaving many in CT locked out of jobs and economy

Victoria Morrell was looking to rejoin the workforce last year, but she had some reservations. A teacher for many years, Morrell knew her skills were in demand, but she didn’t feel confident using the devices and software the profession requires today. “Technology has gone so quickly from the time...
