Myrna M. Allen — beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and so much more — died in her sleep surrounded by family on January 6, 2023. A life well-loved, Myrna’s proudest accomplishments were raising her three children to be advocates for themselves and what they believe in, and for demonstrating daily the depth and transformational power of love. A true lover of art, antiques, nature, and good food, her guiding principle was “anything worth doing is worth overdoing”.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO