ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

Joseph Hutta

Joseph Hutta, age 73, passed away on Monday, Jan 9, 2023, after a battle with cancer. Joe was born September 7, 1949, in Muskegon, MI. He graduated from Holland High School. Joe was married to Jane (Slagh) Hutta for 52 years. He retired from the City of Holland Parks and Cemeteries Department after over 30 years of service.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

David E. Klaasen

David E. Klaasen age 86, of Holland, died Monday, January 9, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, 5973 Church St. Holland with Rev. Philip D. Kok officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 12, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St, Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Myrna Allen

Myrna M. Allen — beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and so much more — died in her sleep surrounded by family on January 6, 2023. A life well-loved, Myrna’s proudest accomplishments were raising her three children to be advocates for themselves and what they believe in, and for demonstrating daily the depth and transformational power of love. A true lover of art, antiques, nature, and good food, her guiding principle was “anything worth doing is worth overdoing”.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Holland Police Log January 9-10, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Auto Club Launches “Move Over for Me” Roadside Awareness Campaign

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 10, 2023) – Awareness of disabled vehicles along the roadside is the focal point of a new traffic safety campaign by the Automobile Association of America. The “Move Over for Me” effort is being branded as a “New Year’s Resolution for 2023” by the Auto...
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Allegan Co. Family of Four Found Dead in Apparent Murder/Suicide

LEE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 7, 2023) – A family of four in southern Allegan County has passed away from what authorities are initially calling a homicide/suicide on Saturday afternoon. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Detective Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an address off of 54th Street...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy