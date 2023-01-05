Read full article on original website
WRAL
Coinbase to lay off 20% of staff as crypto winter continues
CNN — The crypto winter is apparently not over yet. Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20% of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs. The crypto brokerage firm let 1,100 people go in June, about 18% of its headcount at the time.
WRAL
Wells Fargo is retreating from the mortgage market it once led
CNN — Wells Fargo, long one of the biggest players in the mortgage business, is taking a big step back. The scandal-ridden bank announced a significant shift on Tuesday to focus its mortgage business on serving bank customers and minority homebuyers instead of acquiring new customers. Wells Fargo said...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.1 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $358 Million After Taxes
Another drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot happens Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 and it has reached a high of $1.1 billion, and people across the nation are dreaming of what they'd do with such an immense sum of money. But if the winner takes the lump sum cash payout, they won't receive $1.1 billion; after taxes, it will be significantly less.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
WRAL
McDonald's ex-CEO will pay $400,000 for allegedly misleading investors about his firing
CNN — Disgraced former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook will pay $400,000 to settle charges that he allegedly misled investors about the circumstances of his 2019 firing following a relationship with an employee. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, McDonald's fired Easterbrook for "engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship...
WRAL
Bonds are back, but for how long?
CNN — Stocks soared on Friday to their best day in more than a month. The Dow gained 700 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose by 2.3% and 2.6% respectively, as traders bet that a slowdown in wage growth could mean that inflation may finally be cooling off.
WRAL
This Week: KB Home earns, consumer prices, Delta earns
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. KB Home delivers its fiscal fourth-quarter results Wednesday. Wall Street predicts the Los Angeles-based homebuilder will report that its earnings and revenue improved in the September-November period compared to the same quarter in 2021. That would echo the company’s results in the first three quarters of its last fiscal year. In September, the builder touted record third-quarter profits, but also noted a shortfall in delivered homes due partly to supply chain constraints.
WRAL
Fed Chair Powell: Bringing down inflation requires 'measures that are not popular'
CNN — Investors shifted their focus Tuesday from the stock market to Stockholm as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made his first public appearance of the year. Powell participated in a panel discussion on central bank independence at an event hosted by Sweden's central bank, the Sveriges Riksbank. The...
WRAL
A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, report says
CNN — A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves as concerns about indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma rise, Bloomberg reported. A US Consumer Product Safety commissioner told Bloomberg gas stove usage is a "hidden hazard." "Any option is on the table. Products that can't be...
WRAL
Encouraging inflation news: Online prices keep dropping
CNN — In a positive sign for inflation-weary consumers, online prices dropped in December as retailers resorted to deep discounts to lure shoppers, according to a Tuesday report from Adobe Analytics. Adobe said e-commerce prices were 1.6% lower than the year before, marking the fourth consecutive month of annual...
WRAL
Fact check: Is gun violence 23 times higher in the U.S. than the EU?
The day after six people died in a mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart, Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., D-Chesapeake, said the nation must discuss why it has so many "homicides and handgun killings." "When you compare us here in this country to the European Union, we’re something like 23...
