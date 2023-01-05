ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Arrest made in Lees Drive deadly shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces police arrested and booked a 19-year-old suspect involved in the deadly shooting along Lees Drive. David Chavez, 19, was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on Friday. Las Cruces police officials stated police officer responded to a shooting in the...
2 crashes on I-10 west in El Paso cause delays; 2 taken to hosptial

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two crashes on Interstate 10 west in El Paso are caused delays Monday night. Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles on I-10 near Geronimo, according to emergency fire dispatch. One person suffered serious injuries and the other...
San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud

The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
Person survives train accident in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
Man arrested for cocaine possession near Sacred Heart Church

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was arrested near Sacred Heart Church on South Oregon for drug possession, according to the El Paso Police Department. In an alley, officers found Yovani Jose Sanchez, 22, in the back of a 1985 Toyota pickup truck. According to court documents,...
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish 3 separate fires

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate fires on Sunday. The first fire happened at a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador around 9 a.m. Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke from the rear of the property and a person leaving...
El Paso residents asked to sign up for Emergency Assistance Registry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program is asking residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry. STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders...
Man suffers injuries after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stabbing was reported in central El Paso Monday afternoon. The stabbing happened on the 1600 block of Yandell Drive. A 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials also said another 39-year-old man was taken into custody. No other information was provided. This is a...
Las Cruces Public Schools seeks input for updated athletic handbook

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Public Schools asked for public input about their athletic handbook. KFOX14 spoke with one Las Cruces resident who said she felt the district should always ask for input. "Not what they want for that child, it’s what the parent wants for...
Governor Abbott delivered letter to President Biden in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Governor Greg Abbott delivered a letter to President Joe Biden after greeting Biden on the tarmac at the El Paso International Airport. According to a news release from the governor's office, the letter asked Biden to secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
