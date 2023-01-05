ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police cadets to direct traffic at 6 intersections

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department’s academy will be conducting traffic control training for cadets at six intersections within the city Wednesday. The training will involve experienced officers instructing the cadets on how to safely direct traffic at intersections. Traffic signals at the intersections...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police arrest teen in connection to deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police arrested and booked a 19-year-old suspect involved in the deadly shooting along Lees Drive. David Chavez, 19, was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on Friday. Las Cruces police officials stated police officer responded to a shooting in the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Dyer at Ameen closed for crash that sent 1 to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night, police said. Southbound lanes on Dyer at Ameen Drive are closed. Our crew at the scene saw two vehicles that were damaged. Police responded to the scene. Use...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 crashes on I-10 west in El Paso cause delays; 2 taken to hosptial

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two crashes on Interstate 10 west in El Paso are caused delays Monday night. Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles on I-10 near Geronimo, according to emergency fire dispatch. One person suffered serious injuries and the other...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash in Santa Teresa leaves 2 dead, 8 injured

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An investigation into a deadly crash that killed two people and injured eight others in Santa Teresa remains ongoing. Sunland Park Fire and EMS crews responded to a rollover on Pete Domenici highway late Sunday night. New Mexico State Police, along with Border Patrol,...
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

North Loop at Rio Vista in Socorro reopens following rollover crash

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — North Loop Drive at Rio Vista Road in Socorro reopened Monday night following a rollover crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Photos shared by a bystander showed a vehicle on its side and a white truck that had damage to its front end.
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud

The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
cbs4local.com

Speed and not wearing seatbelt factors in El Paso's 2nd traffic death in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim killed in a crash along the westbound lanes along Interstate 10 at Geronimo Sunday. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic investigators responded to the collision. The investigation revealed Angel Barraza was speeding in a Ford Mustang and lost control of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Person survives train accident in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man arrested for cocaine possession near Sacred Heart Church

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was arrested near Sacred Heart Church on South Oregon for drug possession, according to the El Paso Police Department. In an alley, officers found Yovani Jose Sanchez, 22, in the back of a 1985 Toyota pickup truck. According to court documents,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish 3 separate fires

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate fires on Sunday. The first fire happened at a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador around 9 a.m. Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke from the rear of the property and a person leaving...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Man suffers injuries after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stabbing was reported in central El Paso Monday afternoon. The stabbing happened on the 1600 block of Yandell Drive. A 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials also said another 39-year-old man was taken into custody. No other information was provided. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Jan. 8 through Jan. 14

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Culvert Cleaning Project. US-85 southbound between Racetrack and Executive right lane closed. Crews will be working on culvert cleaning. Gateway South at Cassidy on-ramp complete closure. Crews will be repairing guardrail. Tuesday, January 10. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Executive and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County leaders ask TxDOT for 'healthier' downtown I-10 project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Monday approved sending a letter to the Texas Department of Transportation to ask the agency to address the "health and safety" of residents while designing the proposed Downtown 10 highway project. "El Paso is an ozone non-attainment area, and I-10...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Cowtown Boots donates over 4K boots to children in need

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The owners of Cowtown Boots donated over 4,000 boots to children in need. "El Paso has been a great place to live and we just decided to give back to the community," Paul Calcaterra Jr. owner of Cowtown Boots said. This is the first...
EL PASO, TX

