Lafayette, LA

Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
Louisiana State Police Say Arnaudville Motorcyclist Dead in First Fatal Crash of 2023

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Less than five hours into the new year, a motorcyclist from Arnaudville lost his life in a crash that happened in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I says this is the first fatal crash they have investigated in 2023. According to their press release, 35-year-old Aaron S. Miller was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Louisiana Highway 3039 near Grand Bois Road in St. Martin Parish when he ran off the right side of a curve and was ejected.
Lafayette Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect. According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
DOTD Details What Happened to Damage I-10 E Overpass Bridge, Gives Timetable For Repair

DOTD is providing details on what caused the significant damage that shut down the I-10 E overpass at I-49 (Evangeline Thruway). We spoke to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. about the shutdown that has caused major backups, delays, and detours at the I-10/I-49 corridor in Lafayette after the eastbound overpass bridge was struck by an 18-wheeler traveling northbound on Evangeline Thruway.
One Lane Open on I-10 Eastbound Overpass at I-49 as Crews Continue to Assess Damage to Bridge

DOTD announced that one lane of I-10 Eastbound will be open at I-49 as crews continue to assess damage to the overpass bridge. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish will be open to traffic on Wednesday night (Jan. 4) once safety measures are in place.
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

