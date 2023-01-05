Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Teenager Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
Related
First Homicide of 2023 Being Investigated in St. Landry Parish
It's a shame to have to report this, but the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is working on its first homicide case of 2023. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says deputies were called out to the Linwood Subdivision just before six o'clock Tuesday morning to find a man had been shot.
Youngsville Police Respond to Body Found on East Milton Avenue
YOUNGSVILLE, La, (KPEL News) - Law enforcement are currently on the scene in Youngsville after the discovery of a body on East Milton Avenue. The Youngsville Police Department is investigating, according to KLFY. The victim's identity has yet to be released, as the family has not yet been notified, according...
Man Arrested at Gym in Lafayette After Assaulting Female and Police Officer
Lafayette Police have arrested a man after he allegedly punched a female in a gym and then allegedly assaulted a police officer. Police responded to a disturbance early Tuesday morning at Planet Fitness located at 3500 Ambassador Caffery after a man reportedly walked into the gym and demanded the phone from a female inside the facility.
Woman in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Posing As a Doctor
She got away with it for only so long. A woman in Allen Parish has been arrested after she allegedly posed as a dermatologist and treated patients in her own "practice". KNOE reports that Erica Giles had opened up a practice and was offering services she was not licensed to perform in the city of Oakdale, La.
Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth
ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
Lafayette Mom Removed from Library Board Meeting Sparks Backlash
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Tensions were once again high at a library board meeting in Lafayette after a local mother who was critical of the board was made to leave by Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies. The woman, who was identified on social media as Melanie Brevis, spoke out strongly...
WBRZ Obtained Traffic Video of Addis Police Chase That Killed Two Teenage Girls
WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto managed to obtain traffic camera video that captured the heartstopping moment during a police chase that claimed the lives of two local beloved teenage girls. The Brusly community started 2023 in mourning after a fatal accident during a police pursuit claimed the lives of high school students...
Tragedy after Bicyclist Killed While Riding Down a Road Near Gueydan
A 60-year-old man riding his bicycle at around 7 o'clock Monday night was struck and killed. Officials with Louisiana State Police were called out to investigate the fatal crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road. Troop I State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the bicyclist...
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June. Daytime Lane...
Kid in East Baton Rouge Parish Dies After Being Mauled by Dog
Some terrible news to share. WBRZ is reporting that a 7-year-old girl in East Baton Rouge Parish has died as a result of the injuries she sustained in an attack by a dog. The child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.
Lafayette Parish School System Names New Northside Principal
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Northside High School has a new principal effective this week, Lafayette Parish School System has announced. Perry Myles, will take over as the top administrator of the school after the departure of Julia Williams, who recently transferred to Lafayette High School to take over as principal there.
Louisiana State Police Say Arnaudville Motorcyclist Dead in First Fatal Crash of 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Less than five hours into the new year, a motorcyclist from Arnaudville lost his life in a crash that happened in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I says this is the first fatal crash they have investigated in 2023. According to their press release, 35-year-old Aaron S. Miller was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Louisiana Highway 3039 near Grand Bois Road in St. Martin Parish when he ran off the right side of a curve and was ejected.
Man Allegedly Scamming People in Lafayette on Social Media App TikTok
KLFY is reporting that a man on TikTok is scamming local people out of their money. According to their report, the man says that he is homeless and living in a “filthy” motel. The local news station also says that they are told the person who is allegedly...
Louisiana Weather – The Time it Rained Fish, Worms, and Birds
You've certainly heard people say "Wow...it's raining cats and dogs" when rain is coming down heavily. But, have you ever heard anyone say "it's raining frogs, worms, and birds"? Probably not, but people have said it because it has happened...several times in Louisiana. For well over the past 100 years,...
Lafayette Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect. According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
2 Louisiana Teens Killed After Police Run Red Light During Chase
2 Louisiana teens were killed on Saturday after a police officer allegedly ran a red light during a high-speed chase and crashed into their vehicle. The two girls, aged 17 and 16, were not involved in the chase. According to WBRZ, the officer was involved in a high-speed chase of...
DOTD Details What Happened to Damage I-10 E Overpass Bridge, Gives Timetable For Repair
DOTD is providing details on what caused the significant damage that shut down the I-10 E overpass at I-49 (Evangeline Thruway). We spoke to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. about the shutdown that has caused major backups, delays, and detours at the I-10/I-49 corridor in Lafayette after the eastbound overpass bridge was struck by an 18-wheeler traveling northbound on Evangeline Thruway.
One Lane Open on I-10 Eastbound Overpass at I-49 as Crews Continue to Assess Damage to Bridge
DOTD announced that one lane of I-10 Eastbound will be open at I-49 as crews continue to assess damage to the overpass bridge. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish will be open to traffic on Wednesday night (Jan. 4) once safety measures are in place.
Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant in Broussard Announces Opening Date
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - In September of 2022, Deano's and Prejean's owner Tim Metcalf announced he was the new owner of the old Trapp's in Broussard. As Deano's has two locations in Lafayette, so would Prejean's have two locations in Lafayette Parish with this acquisition. Well, now, an opening...
Acadiana Woman to Appear on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Monday, Jan. 9th
It's always cool when someone from Acadiana gets featured on national television and that's exactly what will happen on Monday, January 9th when a Youngsville woman will be a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Olivia Savoie, a local life story writer, will be appearing on the show that airs...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0