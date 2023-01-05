LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Less than five hours into the new year, a motorcyclist from Arnaudville lost his life in a crash that happened in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I says this is the first fatal crash they have investigated in 2023. According to their press release, 35-year-old Aaron S. Miller was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Louisiana Highway 3039 near Grand Bois Road in St. Martin Parish when he ran off the right side of a curve and was ejected.

ARNAUDVILLE, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO