wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Senior Home Improvement Project Needs Additional Funding
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The call for additional funding to a senior home improvement project in Jamestown is raising questions from some on the City’s Council. Confusion surrounds Jamestown’s Senior Citizen Home Improvement Program which was believed to be fundined in its entirety last year. However, now the effort is seeking an unbudgeted additional allotment.
wnynewsnow.com
Residents Frustrated With Prolonged Property Neglect Before Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those living along a stretch of Fairmount Avenue are expressing frustrations with prolonged property neglect, which one neighbors believes likely led to a weekend residential fire. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 343 Fairmount Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday for a...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
wnynewsnow.com
Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
wnynewsnow.com
Condemned Home Ravaged By Fire, Gets Moved Up For Demolition
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Just days after a fire ripped through a condemned Jamestown home, local lawmakers are finally taking action to level the hazardous dwelling. As we previously reported, neighbors have been frustrated for quite some time that this building was a safety hazard commonly occupied by vagrants.
wnynewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
wnynewsnow.com
State Police Investigating after Decomposed Body Found in North East
NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found Sunday in North East Township. It was reported on E. Main Rd. around 9:23 a.m. Troopers found a 54-year-old Ripley man dead and in stages of decomposition, according to State Police.
wnynewsnow.com
Fire and Ice Celebration Returning to Celeron to Benefit Local Charity
CELORON, NY (Erie News Now) — A winter event to benefit a Chautauqua County charity is returning to Celeron, organizers announced. Chautauqua Harbor Hotel will become a winter playground Feb. 9, 10 and 11. More than 20,000 pounds of ice will be carved into ice sculptures, martini ice luges...
wnynewsnow.com
Local Gas Prices Down Again After Holiday Travel Ends
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Gas prices are as up-and-down as the temperatures this winter, but at least this week, it’s working in our favor at the pumps. According to AAA, the national average gas price rose daily starting on Christmas Eve due to holiday travel and freezing temperatures, but that surge seems to be ending.
wnynewsnow.com
One Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold At Gowanda Supermarket
GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – A one-million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold at a Gowanda supermarket over the weekend. The New York Lottery says the second-place prize winning ticket was sold at the Shop ‘n Save Supermarket on Buffalo Street in Gowanda. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing...
wnynewsnow.com
Mainly Quiet Weather Through Much Of Mid-Week
JAMESTOWN – High pressure across the region will maintain quiet weather through Monday. Weather will remain mostly uneventful through much of the upcoming week. Sunday will be a dry day across the region, however it looks like clouds will be stubborn to break apart. Still some limited peaks of sunshine is possible. High temperatures for the day in the mid-30’s.
wnynewsnow.com
Dry Weather Remains Through Wednesday
JAMESTOWN – Mainly dry weather will continue through Wednesday. The next weather maker will arrive by the end of the week with rain and some snow. The remainder of Tuesday afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid to upper-30’s. Mainly dry...
