Jamestown City Council is looking at raising the Aged Exemption for property taxes in the City. Assessor Lisa Volpe, presenting to the Finance Committee, said to qualify for the Aged Exemption, you have to be over the age of 65, have owned your house for a year, and your income has to be less than $19,000 to qualify for the city’s exemption and less than $22,000 to qualify for the County’s exemption, “It used to be that we’d raise it $1,000 a year, every year, and we kept up with what the County was doing so we had the same dollar amount. In 2012, we stopped. We froze it at the $19,000. County kept going for three more years before they froze theirs at the $22,000. I’ve got 32 people who, next year, will get dropped off. We’re losing about 25 to 30 people a year because that income level is frozen.”

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO