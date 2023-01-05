ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Senior Home Improvement Project Needs Additional Funding

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The call for additional funding to a senior home improvement project in Jamestown is raising questions from some on the City’s Council. Confusion surrounds Jamestown’s Senior Citizen Home Improvement Program which was believed to be fundined in its entirety last year. However, now the effort is seeking an unbudgeted additional allotment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
wrfalp.com

City of Jamestown Hiring Summer Employees

The Departments of Public Works, Parks Maintenance, and the Summer Playground Program are all seeking full-time temporary summer employees. For an application or for more information, visit the Department of Public Works and Parks & Rec Offices at 145 Steele Street. You can also call (716) 483-7545 or (716) 483-7523.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie consignment store getting second life with new owner

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For six years, they were business neighbors. Sherry Dellecurti’s shop, “Lake Life,” featured art and beach-themed products, a motif that tapped into the near lakefront and tourist-prone thoroughfare that is West Eighth Street. Claudine Thiem sold furniture and decor on consignment, a theme that tapped into dreams and ideals. After nearly 12 years […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Embracing Hardship: Buffalo NY Resident Reacts to a Year of Adversity

BUFFALO, NY (Erie News Now) — Buffalo residents have endured several hardships in the past year. Damar Hamlin’s injury is just one of many life-or-death situations residents have witnessed. Andrew Rutski, a retired corrections officer in the state of New York, has lived in Buffalo his entire life....
BUFFALO, NY
wrfalp.com

City Council Looking At Raising Aged Exemption for Property Taxes

Jamestown City Council is looking at raising the Aged Exemption for property taxes in the City. Assessor Lisa Volpe, presenting to the Finance Committee, said to qualify for the Aged Exemption, you have to be over the age of 65, have owned your house for a year, and your income has to be less than $19,000 to qualify for the city’s exemption and less than $22,000 to qualify for the County’s exemption, “It used to be that we’d raise it $1,000 a year, every year, and we kept up with what the County was doing so we had the same dollar amount. In 2012, we stopped. We froze it at the $19,000. County kept going for three more years before they froze theirs at the $22,000. I’ve got 32 people who, next year, will get dropped off. We’re losing about 25 to 30 people a year because that income level is frozen.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Local Gas Prices Down Again After Holiday Travel Ends

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Gas prices are as up-and-down as the temperatures this winter, but at least this week, it’s working in our favor at the pumps. According to AAA, the national average gas price rose daily starting on Christmas Eve due to holiday travel and freezing temperatures, but that surge seems to be ending.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Condemned Home Ravaged By Fire, Gets Moved Up For Demolition

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Just days after a fire ripped through a condemned Jamestown home, local lawmakers are finally taking action to level the hazardous dwelling. As we previously reported, neighbors have been frustrated for quite some time that this building was a safety hazard commonly occupied by vagrants.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy