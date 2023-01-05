ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Incredible sportsmanship shown by Cotton Center Lady Elks

AMHERST, Texas (KCBD) - It was a big District game Friday night as Cotton Center visited Amherst. In the third quarter, Amherst, who only had five players, has one foul out in a close game. It gave Cotton Center a huge advantage, but the Lady Elks and their Head Coach...
COTTON CENTER, TX
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen, the original owners, the Dean Family, announced today. After 50 years in operation, the Deans were closing their doors to the public. However, before the amusement park went up for auction, the owners found investors to purchase the business.
LUBBOCK, TX
Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cat is safe and sound with his owner after spending a day and a half on top of a power pole in Lubbock. Priscilla Justice first noticed her cat, Ash, had escaped her home Saturday night. She set out his food, but didn’t hear his pitter-patter coming to the bowl.
LUBBOCK, TX
Diocese of Lubbock remembers Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Diocese of Lubbock hosted a remembrance mass on Saturday at Christ the King Cathedral to remember the legacy Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI left behind. The Bishop at the Diocese of Lubbock, Robert Coerver, says they’re doing this in conjunction with churches worldwide. “Observing a...
LUBBOCK, TX
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday. Very strong winds and critical Fire Danger will be possible on Wednesday into mid-day Thursday. A Fire Weather Warning and High Wind Watch have been issued for portions of the South Plains for tomorrow. I expect...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Ropes Lady Eagles

ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - The Ropes Lady Eagles are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week. Ropes squared off against the Plains Cowgirls in the battle of 19-3. A tight game throughout four quarters left the two squads fighting in overtime, two of them. Ropes defense and clutch...
ROPESVILLE, TX
Mild and warm temperatures next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Things are going to warm up again across the South Plains after the cold front came through yesterday. Tonight’s temperatures will be cold though, with majority of the viewing area in the 20s. Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become clear throughout the night. East winds are on the lighter side around 5 mph, then they will be coming from the southwest after midnight.
LUBBOCK, TX
One moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in a 3-vehicle crash late Saturday night. Police responded to N I-27 around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found one person with moderate injuries; they were taken to UMC for treatment. Authorities closed northbound traffic on I-27...
LUBBOCK, TX

