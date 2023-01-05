LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Things are going to warm up again across the South Plains after the cold front came through yesterday. Tonight’s temperatures will be cold though, with majority of the viewing area in the 20s. Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become clear throughout the night. East winds are on the lighter side around 5 mph, then they will be coming from the southwest after midnight.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO