Netanyahu Appoints American Born Knitted-Yarmulke Wearing Settler Yossi Fuchs as Government Secretary
Two days before the closing of party lists for the general election for the 25th Knesset, Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu announced the candidates he was inserting into his party’s list, as part of his prerogative. “Today I bring additional strength to our team: Amichai Chikli, Idit Silman, Attorney Moshe Saada, Dr. Tsega Melaku, and Attorney Yossi Fuchs. They’re all talented, all worthy, and all have had significant achievements, each in their fields. Together with all our team members, we will bring four years of stability to Israel with a strong and stable national government.”
What REALLY is the Temple Mount “Status Quo?”
The Arab Center in Washington, DC published a paper by Mounir Marjieh that described the “status quo” on the Temple Mount, and of course accused Israel of violating it. Since the 19th century, the Al-Aqsa compound has been governed by a Status Quo arrangement, a modus vivendi that prevents discord among conflicting parties. Accordingly, Al-Aqsa’s administration belongs to a Muslim institution, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, which is under the custodianship of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. This custodianship has repeatedly been reaffirmed and recognized by the international community, including the United Nations, UNESCO, the Arab League, the European Union, Russia, and the United States, and was officially recognized in the 1994 peace treaty between Israel and Jordan.
Why Christian Zionism is MORE Important than we Think
In the days preceding his election victory, Israel’s incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was interviewed by Christians United for Israel (CUFI) founder and chairman, Pastor John Hagee. The comfortable rapport between the two men was evident throughout their talk. Pastor Hagee heaped “God’s prayers” on the Israeli leader “for all the rest of his life.”
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: No Solution Other than Permanent Resolution
What if there is no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? What if it never ends?. What if the reason for the conflict is a confusion of terminology: that it is not between Arab Palestinians and Israelis, but between Muslim Arabs and Jews – i.e., a religious conflict? The conflict, therefore, is not only about territory, but about Jewish history and the rights of the Jewish people.
Ben Gvir Calls for Deportation of Anti-Zionist Neturei Karta Visitors to Jenin
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called for the deportation to Syria of several members of the extremist Neturei Karta sect. The anti-Zionist extremists visited the terrorist hotbed of Jenin on Monday to express their solidarity with residents they claim are “suffering from almost daily Israeli military attacks,” the group wrote in a Facebook post.
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
Iranian Drone Support for Russia Was ‘Big Mistake’ – Meet Phoenix Ghost
UK Minister of State for Armed Forces James Heappy told Breaking Defense Iran made a “big mistake” by arming Russia with its kamikaze and other drones because it was an opportunity for the West to discover vulnerabilities in the Iranian systems. Taking advantage of “Russia’s extensive use of...
Top Russian Official: We’re Not at War with Ukraine, We’re at War with NATO
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told the weekly newspaper Argumenty i Fakty that Moscow isn’t at war with Kiev – instead, the confrontation on Russia’s western border is an attempt by the West to use Ukrainians as gun fodder in its standoff with Russia. “All this...
LET MY PEOPLE PRAY
The ZOA criticizes Jordanian King Abdullah II’s latest illegal threats, violating the Israel-Jordan peace agreements, regarding Judaism’s holiest site, the Temple Mount, named for the holy Jewish Temples that stood there. (Notice it’s not called the “Mosque Mount”). The Jordanian king told CNN that he is “prepared for conflict,” has “red lines,” and that “we have to be concerned about the next intifada” (another terror war in which Palestinian Arabs murder and maim innocent Jews) if there is a “change of status.” Abdullah II is thus threatening violence if Jews (and other non-Muslims) are properly allowed to exercise their legal and religious and moral rights to freely pray at Judaism’s holiest site.
Russia Deploys 300 Chechen Special Force Fighters to War Zone
About 300 fighters of the Special Purpose Mobile Unit (OMON) from Chechnya have been deployed to the special military operations zone, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted on Telegram on Saturday. OMON is a combat unit for the protection and restoration of state order and public peace, serves as a reserve...
Larry’s Letters: CNN and Amanpour: Deserving Each Other
I recall Amirpour’s documentary about the Muslim Brotherhood in which she showed a happy Muslim Brotherhood family at home being hospitable to an American opinion maker. She was so clueless or perhaps willing to suck the swill, that she failed to mention that the Muslim Brotherhood was responsible for ISIS and obviously complicit in all the heads rolling around not to mention the slavery of Yazidi women.
Netanyahu Reiterates the Fear of ‘End to Democracy’ is ‘Without Foundation’
Claims that newly installed Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s planned judicial reforms will mean the “end of democracy” are “without foundation,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday in opening remarks at the weekly cabinet meeting. Netanyahu’s remarks came in response to the outraged accusations by retired...
Former Meretz MK Calls for ‘Large-Scale Civil Uprising’ Against Netanyahu’s Government
Former MK Yair Golan of the radical left-wing Meretz Party, which failed to garner enough votes to get into the Knesset, came out Tuesday with a call for a large-scale civil uprising against Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government. The call came in response to the government’s planned judicial reforms that – if enacted – will introduce checks and balances on the power of Israel’s Supreme Court, which has been grabbing more and more power over the years.
A Muslim Storms the Kotel and Joins in ‘Talmudic Service’
Arabic media is upset at this tweet from Mohammed al-Dhirabi, a trainer in the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, who is visiting Israel. Bragging about his Zionization, the Bahraini coach accredited to the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, Muhammad Al Dhirabi, published a picture of him performing a Talmudic prayer next to a number of Jewish extremists at the Al-Buraq Wall, which the Zionists call “the Western Wall.”
Hamas Under Fire at Home, in Turkey, and on the High Seas
Turkish intelligence has begun to limit Hamas activists headquartered in Turkey, following the reconciliation between Jerusalem and Ankara, Haaretz reported Monday. Although the Turks refuse to acquiesce to Israeli demands to expel Hamas terrorists, they are limiting Hamas officials’ efforts to establish a permanent presence there. Meanwhile, life in...
Fixing Unjust Democracy? – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, asserted the Jewish People’s right to walk on our Temple Mount. The Muslims threatened violence and the world condemned us. So far, nothing has happened, but a point was made. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich implements sanctions on the Palestinian Authority –...
This Time Coalition and Opposition Extend Judea, Samaria Emergency Regulations
Unlike the previous vote, when Netanyahu’s opposition bloc opposed this crucial bill as part of its campaign to bring down the Lapid-Bennett government, come what may, this time around, overnight Tuesday, most Zionist opposition parties supported the coalition vote to renew Emergency Regulations (Judea and Samaria Judgment and Legal Aid), 1967-5727.
Unique Sites of Israel: Tomb of Samuel the Prophet (Biblical Mizpah)
“Samuel said, “Gather all Israel to Mizpah, and I shall pray to the Lord on your behalf. And they assembled at Mizpah…drew water, and poured (it out) before the Lord, and they fasted on that day, and said there, “We have sinned to the Lord.” And Samuel judged the children of Israel in Mizpah.” (1 Samuel 7:5-6)”
US and Israel Must ‘Stand Together’ on Iran, Netanyahu tells AIPAC Conference
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, from his Knesset office, appeared before AIPAC leaders and some 1,000 pro-Israel activists by videoconference on Monday, and thanked them for supporting the State of Israel and strengthening ties with the US. The Prime Minister also held an open conversation with AIPAC President Betsy Korn in...
Palestinian Authority: Israeli Measures to Punish Terrorism Will Lead to our Collapse
Punitive measures imposed by Israel on the Palestinian Authority will “promptly lead to its collapse,” P.A. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday. Israel’s Security Cabinet last week approved the measures in response to what it described as the P.A.’s ongoing “political and legal war” against the Jewish state. They came a week after the U.N. General Assembly, at the urging of the P.A., passed a resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”
