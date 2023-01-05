Read full article on original website
Related
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni moved to State prison, facing 30-50 years if found guilty of murder
Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to State prison after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The Tribuna De La Bahia reported that Baroni was arrested over the alleged crime, which stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend. The report noted that Baroni had been on alcohol and drugs.
Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills
Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
Jamie Foxx salutes D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing Dana White with “White Privilege”
Jamie Foxx is saluting fellow American actor D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing UFC President Dana White with “White Privilege”. White made headlines for all the wrong reasons on January 2nd after a video of him slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico went viral on TMZ.
Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18
Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: I Didn’t Know Where I Was When He Hit Me With That Shot
Washington - In a battle for the WBA "regular" lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) in eight rounds, when Garcia did not come out for the ninth. After the fight, Garcia indicated that he was unable to see from his...
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis stops Garcia via 9th round TKO (Video)
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis continues his undefeated streak by stopping Hector Luis Garcia in the ninth round on Showtime PPV. In front of a sellout crowd of 19,731 at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (28-0) scored a ninth-round TKO victory over Hector Luis Garcia (16-1).
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
MMAmania.com
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong releases statement regarding death of Victoria Lee at 18
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has reacted in shock to the terrible news of 18-year-old ONE Championship fighter, Victoria Lee, passing away unexpectedly in late Dec. 2022. According to an Instagram post by Victoria’s older sister and fellow ONE fighter, Angela Lee, Victoria died on Dec. 26, 2022, in...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Dana White
Former ESPN journalist Jemele Hill called out UFC President Dana White in a new article for The Atlantic. White was caught on camera slapping his wife twice in an altercation in Mexico on New Year’s Eve. He and his wife addressed the incident publicly, but Hill doesn't believe the longtime ...
Popculture
Victoria Lee Dead at 18: MMA Fighter's Family Confirms Her Passing
Victoria Lee, a rising mixed martial arts star, has died. She was 18. Lee died on the day after Christmas, her family announced on Jan. 7. Lee was a high school state wrestling champion in Hawaii and competed in the ONE Championship promotion. Lee's sister, One Championship atomweight world champion...
Gervonta Davis showed once again he's one of the best fighters in boxing, but can he beat Ryan Garcia?
Lightweight Gervonta Davis scored another impressive stoppage victory, but he faces an even bigger challenge in his next fight.
Football World Shocked By National Title Concession Prices
The College Football Playoff national title game, featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU, is set to kick off in a little more than an hour on ESPN. Hopefully, those attending the game in person came to the contest well hydrated. Action Network's Brett McMurphy shared a photo of...
Erin Andrews Reacts To Impressive Fox Ratings
The NFL on Fox continues to be top dog in professional football broadcasting. With an average of 24.13 million viewers, America's Game of the Week is projected to finish as the most-watched program in all of television for the 14th straight year. Fox NFL 2022 regular season games reeled in an ...
MMAmania.com
Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’
The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
Former NFL Star Reveals Biggest 'Pet Peeve' With Fans
In the lead-up to his Gronk Beach festival, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski spoke to several different media sites. During his conversation with PEOPLE, Gronk said he appreciates his fans. However, he also noted there's one thing he's not comfortable with when it comes to interacting with fans. "I ...
NFL World Reacts To Television Ratings Announcement
When it comes to sports viewership in America, the NFL is king. If you still doubted this reality, the ratings for the 2022 regular season should help change your mind. CBS averaged 18.4 million viewers per week, making it the most-watched regular season on the network since 2015. Not to be ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
710K+
Followers
89K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0