Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills

Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split

Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Impressive Fox Ratings

The NFL on Fox continues to be top dog in professional football broadcasting. With an average of 24.13 million viewers, America's Game of the Week is projected to finish as the most-watched program in all of television for the 14th straight year. Fox NFL 2022 regular season games reeled in an ...
MMAmania.com

Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’

The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reveals Biggest 'Pet Peeve' With Fans

In the lead-up to his Gronk Beach festival, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski spoke to several different media sites. During his conversation with PEOPLE, Gronk said he appreciates his fans. However, he also noted there's one thing he's not comfortable with when it comes to interacting with fans. "I ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Television Ratings Announcement

When it comes to sports viewership in America, the NFL is king. If you still doubted this reality, the ratings for the 2022 regular season should help change your mind. CBS averaged 18.4 million viewers per week, making it the most-watched regular season on the network since 2015. Not to be ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

