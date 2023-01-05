Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Goldman Sachs to layoff up to 3,200 workers
(KERO) — Goldman Sachs is the latest company hit by mass layoffs. A source familiar with the situation says the investment banking firm is letting go of as many as 3,200 workers this week. Most of the layoffs will affect the company's core banking and trading divisions. Other global...
Bakersfield Channel
LinkedIn gains popularity as workers are laid off
(KERO) — LinkedIn is seeing a resurgence, thanks in part to recent layoffs in the tech and media industries. In 2022, the LinkedIn mobile app was downloaded about 58 million times. That's up 10 percent from the previous year, according to research firm Sensor Tower. Linked in says it has seen "record engagement" among its 875 million members.
Comments / 0