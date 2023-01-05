ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

FTX Former Engineering Chief Nishad Singh Looking for Deal From Feds: Report

Another one of Sam Bankman-Fried's former confidants and roommates is said to be engaging with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York with the hope of getting a plea agreement,according to a report from Bloomberg.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Metaverse Can Build Access for Big Companies, Says Virtual Brand Group CEO

Themetaverse provides big companies an opportunity to expand and leverage their position in the world of commerce, according to Justin Hochberg, CEO of metaverse building company Virtual Brand Group (VBG). "In the metaverse you...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

The Fed’s Interest Rate Message Is Clear: Get to 5% and Keep It There

On today's episode, NLW looks at the latest communiques from Federal Reserve officials, including comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, as well as a speech on Tuesday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The message is "higher for longer" even if the markets don't agree.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Flare Tokens Airdropped to XRP Holders After 2 Years, FLR Price Plummets

After a nearly two-year wait, Flare's FLR tokens were finally distributed toXRP holders starting Monday night in an event that generated an massive amount of chatter among community members. The tokens were dumped almost immediately by recipients.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Solana, Cardano Tokens See Price Bump Amid Strong Transactional Activity

The tokens of Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) outpaced the broader crypto market amid signs of recovery over the weekend. SOL and ADA were up over 15% on Monday morning before seeing a slight...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bonk Inu to Mint NFTs on Solana-Based Marketplace Magic Eden. But There's a Catch

Solana blockchain-based token Bonk Inu (BONK) will offer more than 15,000 non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles on Solana marketplace Magic Eden on Tuesday, a representative told CoinDesk. The NFTs, which are digital tokens that represent...
AUSTIN, TX

