Lenore, ID

Big Country News

City of Lewiston Invites Residents to Learn More About Bryden Avenue Reconstruction

The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Dredging Underway On The Lower Snake River For The First Time Since 2015

For the first time in 8 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dredging portions of the Lower Snake River to maintain the shipping channel. Dredging has begun near the Ports of Lewiston and Clarkston. The dredged material is being barged downriver and deposited just below Blyton Landing near the Whitman County bank. The critical work will continue through next month. The dredging costs about 6 million dollars.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

The Nimiipuu Youth Canoe Project

Lapwai - For the last five years, every Wednesday, during the school year, a group of 4th and 5th graders in Lapwai come together to learn a tradition that hasn’t been taught for several generations. There are no cell phones, video games or electronics of any kind. There’s just a fire in the fire pit, snacks to munch on, wood to carve and various wood working tools to be used.
LAPWAI, ID
KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Whitman County Deputies Arrest Homeless Man for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Multiple Counts of Vehicle Prowl

WHITMAN COUNTY - On the evening of Saturday, January 7, 2023, a Whitman County Deputies received a report regarding a suspicious person. The citizen reported that he had given a stranger a ride home earlier in the day and dropped him off near a home on Dry Creek Road. However after dropping the man off, the citizen who provided the ride felt that the interaction and circumstances were odd and wanted to notify law enforcement of the situation.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023

MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary

KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
KAMIAH, ID
Big Country News

Kohberger's Housing Situation at Latah County Jail Dependent on Evaluation Upon Arrival, Says Latah County Sherif

The Monroe County man accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen departed a Pennsylvania Airport heading for Idaho. Bryan C. Kohberger waived extradition to Idaho during a court hearing Tuesday, four days after he was arrested on a fugitive warrant at his parent's home for the four murders. Kohberger is expected to arrive at the Latah County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

The White Sedan: How Police Found Suspect in Moscow Slayings

The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

