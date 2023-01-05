Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
City of Lewiston Invites Residents to Learn More About Bryden Avenue Reconstruction
The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
pullmanradio.com
Dredging Underway On The Lower Snake River For The First Time Since 2015
For the first time in 8 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dredging portions of the Lower Snake River to maintain the shipping channel. Dredging has begun near the Ports of Lewiston and Clarkston. The dredged material is being barged downriver and deposited just below Blyton Landing near the Whitman County bank. The critical work will continue through next month. The dredging costs about 6 million dollars.
The Nimiipuu Youth Canoe Project
Lapwai - For the last five years, every Wednesday, during the school year, a group of 4th and 5th graders in Lapwai come together to learn a tradition that hasn’t been taught for several generations. There are no cell phones, video games or electronics of any kind. There’s just a fire in the fire pit, snacks to munch on, wood to carve and various wood working tools to be used.
Two Hospitalized Following Head-on Collision on US95 Near Cottonwood Saturday Morning
COTTONWOOD, ID - On the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 9:05 a.m., the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 95 near Cottonwood, ID. According to a press release from the ISP, a 29-year-old woman was traveling southbound on US95 when she...
Clarkston Man Arrested in Nez Perce County for Possession of Fentanyl
LEWISTON - On the morning of October 5, 2022, an officer with the Lewiston Police Department responded to the 1500 block of G Street after receiving the report of a hit-and-run collision. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, upon arrival officers made contact with...
Building Heavily Damaged After Friday Afternoon Fire in Moscow
MOSCOW - The Moscow Volunteer Fire & Ambulance along with mutual aid partners Pullman Fire Department, Potlatch Fire & Ambulance, Genesee Fire Department and the City of Moscow Police Department were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of 2nd Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent
According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings, a chilling detail that could one law enforcement expert says isn't unheard of.
Whitman County Deputies Arrest Homeless Man for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Multiple Counts of Vehicle Prowl
WHITMAN COUNTY - On the evening of Saturday, January 7, 2023, a Whitman County Deputies received a report regarding a suspicious person. The citizen reported that he had given a stranger a ride home earlier in the day and dropped him off near a home on Dry Creek Road. However after dropping the man off, the citizen who provided the ride felt that the interaction and circumstances were odd and wanted to notify law enforcement of the situation.
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023
MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary
KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
Idaho State Police investigate head-on collision that happened on US 12
LEWISTON - According to Idaho State Police on January 5, 2023, at approximately 12:39 p.m. they responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision eastbound on US 12 at the intersection of US 12 and SH 3 near Arrow Bridge, Nez Perce County, Idaho. The roadway was closed and reduced to one lane for approximately 3 hours.
koze.com
Eyewitness: Moscow Firefighters Battling Structure Fire (Photos)
MOSCOW, ID – An eyewitness tells KOZE News that firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire this afternoon. “It is the house that is right behind the city hall,” Sharon Fitch says.
Long legal process ahead in case of suspected University of Idaho killer, former prosecutor says
The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students will be back in court this week for the first of many hearings expected in his case. Bryan Kohberger made his initial appearance in Latah County court on Thursday. At that hearing, Magistrate Megan Marshall said Kohberger would continue to be held without bond.
Kohberger's Housing Situation at Latah County Jail Dependent on Evaluation Upon Arrival, Says Latah County Sherif
The Monroe County man accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen departed a Pennsylvania Airport heading for Idaho. Bryan C. Kohberger waived extradition to Idaho during a court hearing Tuesday, four days after he was arrested on a fugitive warrant at his parent's home for the four murders. Kohberger is expected to arrive at the Latah County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
Consider Donating to a Local Animal Shelter on January 17 for the #BettyWhiteChallenge
LEWISTON - The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter is once again accepting donations as part of the 2023 #BettyWhiteChallenge. The #BettyWhiteChallenge is a virtual event that encourages citizens to donate $5 or more to local animal rescues or shelters on January 17 in the name of Betty White, a well-known animal rights activist who passed away on December 31, 2021.
The White Sedan: How Police Found Suspect in Moscow Slayings
The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
Moscow suspect Bryan Kohberger changed title of Hyundai Elantra five days after murders
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Bryan C. Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra five days after the stabbings took place. According to a public records request filed by KTVB, Kohberger, 28, applied to transfer the...
