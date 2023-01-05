Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Ann Patricia Marchant
Ann Patricia Marchant, 81, of Quincy passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her home. In following her wishes burial has taken place at Oak Grove Cemetery and no formal services are planned. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Ann was born while a WWII air...
Number of large items collected by Republic in Coldwater went up during 2022
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – More large items were picked up by Republic Waste Services in the City of Coldwater during 2022 compared to the previous year. City Manager Keith Baker told the Coldwater City Council on Monday night there were 3,509 large items picked up at the curb by Republic in 2022 which was 291 more than in 2021.
Undefeated Vikings score lopsided girls basketball win over Constantine
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The undefeated Bronson Vikings took care of business on Monday night as they defeated Constantine 51-8 on the Vikings home court. Haylie Wilson led the Vikings with 19 points while Payton Springstead added 14 points and Aubree Calloway scored 10 points. The 7-0 Vikings got...
Friday night crash in Hamilton, Indiana injures seven including five children
HAMILTON, IN (WTVB) – Seven persons including five children were injured Friday in a crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive in Hamilton, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m.. According to a news release, deputies say a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck approached the intersection from the east. The other vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was heading west.
UPDATE: Statewide 911 network issues now resolved
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority is reporting that the statewide 911 network issues have been resolved as of 5:01 p.m. Both the Calhoun County and Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authorities are reporting that all 911 phone lines are down statewide at this time. Dispatch...
Rural Fremont Man Jailed in alleged Friday Beating
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a report of a battery causing serious injury that occurred at a residence in Fremont, Indiana on Friday afternoon. At around 4:30 p.m., Steuben County Communications got a call from a woman in the 200 block of...
City of Bronson agrees to sell two acres to Cronkhite Vault for future project
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson City Council approved a sales agreement with Cronkhite Vault for the sale of two acres of City owned property on Industrial Avenue for a future project Cronkhite have planned. The land is just east of the company’s location. City Manager Brandon Mersman told...
Overloaded electrical circuit probable cause of Saturday garage fire
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – An overloaded electrical circuit is being listed as the probable cause of a Saturday morning structure fire in Coldwater Township. The Coldwater Fire Department was initially dispatched to 578 White Drive at about 7:20 a.m. along with automatic aid from the Quincy Fire Department.
Coldwater City Council formally approves 3-point-6 acre east side rezoning
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A proposal to rezone 3-point-6 acres of vacant land west of U.S. 12 and Fiske Road from A-1 One Family Residential District to C-4 General Business District was given final approval by the Coldwater City Council on Monday night. A positive recommendation to the Coldwater...
BUSINESS BEAT: Craft Out Loud! store in downtown Coldwater going out of business
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A downtown Coldwater business that opened in June of 2020 will be closing the doors in the near future. The owners of Craft Out Loud! at 67 West Chicago have announced “with great sadness” on their Facebook page the store will be closing.
Parts of Branch County experiencing moderate drought conditions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Information from the Integrated Drought Information System says the northern part of Branch County is seeing moderate drought conditions as 2023 gets underway. The southern part of the county is listed as being abnormally dry. Some much needed precipitation has been measured at the...
