Florida State

Damar Hamlin takes huge step in his recovery

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WA2jG_0k4TtCdW00

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills shared another update about Damar Hamlin on Thursday morning, and the news was once again very positive.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” over the past 24 hours. The defensive back is still considered to be in critical condition but has “demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact.”

Hamlin’s agency also issued a statement saying the 24-year-old made “ substantial improvement ” overnight on Wednesday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Hamlin opened his eyes on Wednesday night and has been responsive. Hamlin was also able to grip the hands of those in the hospital room with him.

Hamlin collapsed on the field following a collision during Buffalo’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored by medical personnel at Paycor Stadium.

One of the the main concerns with a person who needs to be resuscitated is how brain function will be impacted. The fact that doctors described Hamlin as neurologically intact is a huge step in his recovery.

Hamlin’s friend on Wednesday cleared up one big miscommunication about Damar’s health . Fortunately, almost every update that has been issued since Hamlin was hospitalized has been positive.

The post Damar Hamlin takes huge step in his recovery appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 12

Edward Montejano
5d ago

Remember, he has a lot of healing to do, so we all need to continue to support Damar and his family, whether or not how bad the country is. This is a blessing for Damar and proof that God does miracles. This is a good time to reflect, no matter the differences of who you are and what you stand for. We all came together as a nation when adversity struck in Cincinnati. the whole nation supported Damar not because he was in the NFL, because he was a human being. Stand United, and we will prevail.

Reply
4
Richard Phelps
5d ago

Thats great news. Thank you Lord and may he continue to show signs of a full recovery.

Reply
3
