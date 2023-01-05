ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Damar Hamlin shows 'remarkable improvement'; agent says safety is awake

By Alaina Getzenberg
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNdFp_0k4Tt5Xg00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours, the team said, as he continues his recovery after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday's game.

Hamlin's agent, Ronald Butler, told The Associated Press that Hamlin was awake and has been able to grip the hands of family members at his hospital bedside.

The Bills released an update on Hamlin's status from his doctors Thursday morning, noting that he remains critically ill but appears to be neurologically intact.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team said. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

The phrase "neurologically intact" refers to a person who is "moving their extremities with some form of purpose, and if they're able to understand basic commands," a cardiologist who is not treating Hamlin told ESPN's Coley Harvey.

CPR was administered to Hamlin, 24, on the field Monday night for multiple minutes after he collapsed following his tackle of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins . Hamlin received oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast, as he was placed in the ambulance and taken off the field. He was driven to the hospital, where he has remained.

Hamlin's father, Mario, addressed the Bills in a Zoom call Wednesday to offer an update on his son, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mario Hamlin informed the Bills that Damar Hamlin was making progress and, in the words of one source, "the team needed it."

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week, and the league is undecided on playing the game at a later date. The NFL has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular-season schedule.

The Bills began their practice week Wednesday with a walk-through and team meetings in preparation to host the New England Patriots on Sunday. They are expected to hold their first full practice of the week Thursday.

They made a roster transaction to help the safety group that will be without Hamlin, signing Jared Mayden off the New York Jets ' practice squad and releasing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes . Mayden also spent time on the Bills' practice squad earlier this season.

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Associated Press

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team’s meeting room Friday — “larger than life,” as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field. What sent everyone’s emotions over the top was hearing Hamlin, his mouth and throat still raw shortly after having a breathing tube removed, softly say: “ Love you, boys.” “Amazing. Touching. To see Damar, number one, through my own eyes, I know it’s something I’ve been looking forward to, kind of needing to see,” McDermott said. “And to see the players’ reaction. They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things at him. It was a pretty cool exchange.” Four days since his heart stopped after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a game, the 24-year-old Hamlin from his hospital room in Cincinnati and the Bills enjoyed a moment of jubilation in celebrating the next step in what his doctors have termed a remarkable recovery.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Blasts ESPN For Their 'Dishonest' Coverage of Damar Hamlin

Jason Whitlock: “Include football in your prayers for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who collapsed from a heart attack during Monday Night Football. Everyone desperately wants the 24-year-old safety to recover— the same is not true for the sport that enriches him and countless other young men. The woke have programmed us to hate football, and to see it as a source of toxic masculinity, unnecessary health risk, and a relic of a dying patriarchy. Football has been demonized. We watch it while holding our breath believing that every hit leads to life-altering head trauma. The 2022 season could very well be remembered as the year the NFL died in Cincinnati. The Queen City is where Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa crumpled, fingers contorted, and lost consciousness after a routine sack during a Thursday Night Football game. Three months later another seemingly routine hit precipitated Hamlin's collapse, loss of consciousness, and rushed to a local hospital. The NFL delights in its ability to attract massive audiences to its stand-alone games. The league's pervasiveness and overexposure work against it when dramatic injuries occur. Games intended to entertain and distract turn into somber visitations and funerals. Broadcasters inadvertently transform into mourners, eulogists, and priests. Corporate media's addiction to Twitter compels a competition of last rites and emotion. The enemies of football are the real winners. The feminists and leftists pushing the anti-football propaganda campaign have even seduced the sports participants. Inside an American culture that rewards victimhood, current and former NFL players cast themselves as martyrs of a game that makes them millionaires. In reaction to Hamlin's on-field tragedy, former Pittsburgh Steeler, turned ESPN broadcaster Ryan Clark proclaimed that Hamlin's cardiac arrest was a byproduct of football. I get that Ryan Clark is reacting in the moment just hours after Damar Hamlin is taken to a hospital in Cincinnati, he's in critical condition, I get it, but Scott Van Pelt, or someone at ESPN needs to force some reality on Ryan Clark. They shouldn't just let these football players emote on air. I played football all the way through college. I have many close friends who had long careers in the NFL. I've never heard anyone say they're 'ready to die' for football. No one that I know looks at football as a life and death situation. Injuries are always a possibility, no one thinks of death. In 1971, Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old Detroit Lions receiver died during the game. It was later revealed he suffered blood clots. Hughes is the only NFL player to die during the game, THE ONLY NFL PLAYER TO DIE DURING A GAME. It happened 50 years ago. I was unaware of Hughes’s death, there was no 24-hour sports news network in 1971. Monday Night Football was just a year old. As a news story Hughes’ death wasn't treated as a national tragedy, it was something bad that happened. Bad things happen in all activities. In 1990, college basketball star Hank Gathers collapsed and died while playing hoops. In 1993, Boston Celtics forward Reggie Lewis collapsed and died during a practice. In 1920, a Yankees pitcher struck the head of Cleveland's Ray Chapman with a pitch. Chapman died 12 hours later. I was at the race in 2001 when Dale Earnhardt slammed the wall and died. I knew the boxer Randie Carver. I was at the fight that killed him and visited his family at the hospital the day he was pronounced dead in 1999. My point is that football is not unique. Men and women take risks playing sports, riding the subway, or swimming in a pool or the ocean; there's no reason to blame football for what happened to Damar Hamlin. It's nearly impossible to have measured nuanced conversations in the media today. Everything said on ESPN is crafted in a way to please Twitter. It's all performative emotion and outrage. It's all dishonest and inauthentic… Police officers put their lives on the line, so do members of the military. Football players play a game. Boxers and mixed martial artists take more risks than football players… Let's ask God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit to intervene on behalf of Damar Hamlin, he's in critical condition. Do the same for football, its public perception is on life support too.” (Full Segment Above)
CBS Boston

Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
wearebuffalo.net

What Buffalo and NFL Will Do This Weekend to Support Damar Hamlin

Thursday and Friday offered up the best news regarding the ongoing recovery for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin had made remarkable progress from his condition on Tuesday and Wednesday, while also showing signs of being neurologically intact.
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
The Comeback

Bills provide fantastic Damar Hamlin update

The NFL world was stunned Monday night after the tragic injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first quarter of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while attempting to stand to his feet and fell back to the turf. He received CPR in front of his teammates before medical staff Read more... The post Bills provide fantastic Damar Hamlin update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
ESPN

ESPN

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy