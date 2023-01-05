State Rep Quentin 'Q' Williams Killed In Wrong-Way Route 9 Crash In Cromwell

Connecticut State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was reportedly killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash. Photo Credit: Connecticut Dems/Twitter

Connecticut State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was killed in a motor vehicle crash, according to the Connecticut Dems on Twitter.

The crash took place in Middlesex County around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, on Route 9 South near Exit 18 in Cromwell.

Williams, a Middletown Democrat, was sworn into office Wednesday, Jan. 4 for his third term and had been appointed to serve as co-chair of the legislature’s labor committee. He was 39 years old, the organization said on Twitter.

Connecticut State Police had not identified Williams pending notification of next of kin.

Connecticut Democrats offered condolences on Twitter:

"Rep. Quentin Williams was the model of a public servant and his tragic death has us all in mourning.

Q was a dear friend to so many in the government and his community. His smile lit up a room, and he was admired and respected by all.

We send our deepest condolences to his family."

According to the State Police, a vehicle was driving in the left lane of Route 9 South near the Exit 18 off-ramp when it was struck by a wrong-way driver head-on.

The first vehicle came to an uncontrolled final rest on the left shoulder, fully engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene and has not yet been positively identified pending an autopsy, state police said.

Williams' vehicle came to rest in the center median. He was pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

The Legislative Office Building will close today. All committee meetings are canceled to mourn the loss, the organization said.

This is a developing story. Check with Daily Voice for updates.

