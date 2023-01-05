ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dorchester Woman Wins First $1 Million Lottery Prize Of 2023

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PtcGC_0k4TsqFl00
Ivy Veal-Sanders Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

Some people may make financial resolutions in the new year, but a Dorchester woman made her fiscal goals come true in just the first few days of 2023.

Ivy Veal-Sanders of Dorchester won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner of 2023 playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. She claimed her prize on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters.

The winner chose the one-time payment option, receiving $650,000 before taxes. She told the lottery that she plans to use her windfall to pay off her mortgage and pay for her son’s and grandson’s cars.

Veal-Sanders bought the lucky ticket at New Family Supermarket located at 205 Humboldt Ave. in Dorchester. New Family Supermarket will receive a $10,000 bonus for playing its part in the big win.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 10

Jihad Joe
5d ago

👉 💯💯💯✔ Awesome! ABOUT time they stop rigging this lottery!! POC buy up 60% of Lotto tickets and win .7% of the time... Congrats to this woman🌿❤

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caughtindot.com

Dorchester Grandmother wins $1M on scratch ticket

On January 3rd, Ivy Veal-Sanders, a grandmother from Dorchester, hit the seven-figure prize on the scratch ticket “$4,000,000 Money Bags.”. She bought the ticket at the New Family Supermarket along Humboldt Avenue in Dorchester. According to the MA state lottery commission, Veal-Sanders plans to use her $650,000 pre-tax lump...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven

The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

74-unit apartment building proposed next to Shawmut T stop

Trinity Financial has filed plans with the BPDA for a four-story apartment building at 140-150 Centre St. in Dorchester, that would include 45 affordable apartments. Some of the apartments would be rented to people making no more than 30% of the Boston area median income - Trinity says the affordable units would go to people or families making between $25,000 and $111,000 per year, "with rent as low as $736 per month, depending on the unit and family size."
BOSTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $2 million. The Connecticut Lottery website says one ticket matched the five numbers other than the Powerball and had Powerplay, winning $2 million. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam

There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
BROCKTON, MA
WMTW

Husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe arrested in Cohasset

The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since early in the morning on New Year's Day is in custody. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
COHASSET, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Overcoming the restrictions on multi-family housing

CITIES AND TOWNS of Greater Boston have a long history of using zoning to restrict development of multi-family housing that might accommodate families with children. The systematic restrictions have disadvantaged multi-generational households seeking homes in condo or apartment buildings. The restrictions have also undermined the housing market’s dynamism and its ability to meet the region’s housing needs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
449K+
Followers
64K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy