Dorchester Woman Wins First $1 Million Lottery Prize Of 2023

Ivy Veal-Sanders Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

Some people may make financial resolutions in the new year, but a Dorchester woman made her fiscal goals come true in just the first few days of 2023.

Ivy Veal-Sanders of Dorchester won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner of 2023 playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. She claimed her prize on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters.

The winner chose the one-time payment option, receiving $650,000 before taxes. She told the lottery that she plans to use her windfall to pay off her mortgage and pay for her son’s and grandson’s cars.

Veal-Sanders bought the lucky ticket at New Family Supermarket located at 205 Humboldt Ave. in Dorchester. New Family Supermarket will receive a $10,000 bonus for playing its part in the big win.

