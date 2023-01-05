Jayson Tatum Calls Out Celtics Teammates, Urges Them To "Get Back Their Identity"

The Celtics have been one of the teams to beat this season, and their brace of defeats left Tatum hurting.

Jayson Tatum called out his teammates after the Boston Celtics lost two games in a row, one to the Denver Nuggets, followed by a blowout 150-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Celtics have been one of the teams to beat this season, and their brace of defeats left Tatum stinging. While the two losses certainly won't derail their campaign, the forward was having none of it as he pulled up the starters to hit their straps back again.

Speaking to the media after the loss to the Thunder, Tatum was vocal in his thoughts and counted himself as one of the players needed to not let the defeats turn into a slump.

“I think it’s on that first group to, you know, we gotta get back to our identity. I think when we were playing at the highest level, we just played faster. Just like some point-five basketball, shoot it, pass it, or drive it. Because, when we play like that, we’re damn near unguardable."

Tatum had 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. But it was Oklahoma's collective effort that stunned Boston. Five of their players ended with 20+ points to trounce the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown Echoes Tatum's Thoughts, Urges The Team To Get Back To Winning Ways

Jayson Tatum's teammate, Jaylen Brown didn't hold his punches back when he said the defeat was incoming, especially after their loss to Denver prior.

Per NBC Sports Boston , Brown echoed Tatum's sentiments while outlining that the team wasn't connected against the Thunder.

"We got our ass kicked. That's what happened," Brown said. "You come out, you take it for granted and that's what happens. We probably had it coming to us. Came out the last couple of games, we pick and choose when we want to play. "We wasn't connected, didn't have each other's back out there. No help side defense, we didn't guard our yard. Those young boys over there came out and made us look bad. They embarrassed us. They kicked our ass and that's what happened."

The loss now puts the side on a 5-7 run after their defeat to the Golden State Warriors last month. They have a chance to get back to winning ways when they take on a red-hot Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

