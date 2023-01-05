Read full article on original website
Daily Digest | Good news for Goode?; Another one for One
There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. Luke Goode is scheduled to meet with a doctor later this week and could soon start practice, Illinois coach Brad Underwood told local reporters on Monday. The sophomore sharpshooter has missed the first five games of the season for Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) due to a foot injury suffered during the team’s closed scrimmage against Kansas in October.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -3, O/U 135.5. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Illinois Fighting Illini Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to Lincoln to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game marks the first home court advantage for the Huskers in 2023, having last hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 66-50 blowout victory on Dec. 29, 2022. The Huskers are clicking...
Sand Hills Express
Nebraska Hosts Illinois at PBA
Following an overtime win at Minnesota on Saturday, the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time in 2023 to host Illinois Tuesday evening. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. Nebraska (9-7, 2-3 Big Ten) comes off an 81-79 win at Minnesota on Jan. 7, marking the Huskers’...
Shannon, Hawkins lead Illini past No. 14 Badgers, 79-69
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins made six 3s and scored 20 points to lead Illinois to a 79-69 win over No. 14 Wisconsin on Saturday. Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points and Steven Crowl added 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern students denied at Welsh-Ryan Arena on night of Jan. 4 win over in-state rival Illinois
Though Northwestern’s home court advantage rang in a triumph against rival Illinois, a packed student section left many NU students waiting outside the doors of Welsh-Ryan Arena, unable to witness the victory Wednesday. “Nobody knew, when we got there, that not everybody was going to get in,” Weinberg junior...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
foxillinois.com
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
WCIA
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Effingham Radio
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
WAND TV
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Chief Peasley of the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower all United States flags and State flags from sunrise...
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
Central Illinois Proud
Person reported missing in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A person has been reported missing on Normal Police Dept’s Facebook page. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5‘04”, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for approximately 30 days....
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
Central Illinois Proud
New distribution warehouse could attract Rivian suppliers
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wisconsin-based developer, Phoenix Investors, celebrated its renovation of warehouse space in North Normal Friday morning. Located at 301 West Kerrick Road, the space previously sat vacant for 10 years after previous developments fell through. Phoenix Investors acquired the space in 2020 and the now 1 million square feet space will provide distribution space and logistics support to companies that lease it.
Bement Café burglarized, money stolen
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
