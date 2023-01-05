Read full article on original website
The admissions team at Duke Fuqua announces new Round 3 and Round 4 deadlines for Daytime MBA and Accelerated Daytime MBA applicants. Typically, Duke Fuqua runs the MBA admissions cycle in four rounds, beginning with Early Action in September and concluding with a Round 3 deadline in March. This season’s Round 2 deadline just wrapped on January 5th and the Round 3 deadline moves up to February 13th. The added Round 4 deadline follows on March 28th.
