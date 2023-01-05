ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

KOLO TV Reno

Older trees may not weather the storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chances are no one saw the tree go down at Idlewild Park in Reno. But the end result is there for all to see. A picnic table made of metal has buckled as a several hundred-pound tree branch fell on top of it. The tree may have been here when the 49-acre park opened decades ago.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Far West Ski Association awards scholarships to local racers

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Far West Ski Association has awarded scholarships to nine developing Alpine ski racers who are training in programs at Lake Tahoe resorts. FWSA yearly awards scholarships to young racers participating in programs within the Far West geographic region to help them with the considerable expenses of participating in race training and competition programs.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit

If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
NEVADA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Sierra blanketed with heavy, wet snow; Winter storm, avalanche warnings

TRUCKEE -- Heavy snow, strong winds, and a mixture of heavy wet snow and lower elevation flooding were expected in the Sierra Monday, impacting travel through the region.The National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Warning was in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area until 4 a.m. Wednesday with snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, and accumulations of 2 to 5 feet above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts were expected up to 50 mph and gusts in excess of 130 mph at times on exposed ridges.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaThe Sierra Avalanche Center...
Nevada Appeal

UPDATE: Carson schools canceled, WNC closed due to winter storm

UPDATE 8:40 a.m.: Western Nevada College officials have decided to close its three campuses and the Child Development Center today, Jan. 10, because of snow and icy conditions. However, the college’s online winter session classes will proceed as scheduled. •••. UPDATE 8:20 a.m.: Due to lack of bus...
CARSON CITY, NV
Malek Sherif

The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Another 'powerful' atmospheric river drenches California

NEW YORK — Another "powerful" atmospheric river is expected to impact a large portion of the West Coast in the coming hours and days, drenching a drought-ravaged region, forecasters said. Like rivers in the sky, the incoming storms will dump even more rain and snow over California and western...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Record-Courier

The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
8newsnow.com

NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media

President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Racing Day and new snow could bring another “peak …. More snow + more events = more demand on...
LAS VEGAS, NV

